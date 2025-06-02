"Wants attention or he's getting paid": Perez Hilton reacts after Justin Baldoni's body double discusses working with Blake Lively in It Ends With Us

Podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to the latest Daily Mail interview of Thomas Canestraro, Justin Baldoni's body double. He shared his experience working with Blake Lively on the sets of It Ends With Us. During the June 2, 2025 episode of his podcast, Hilton dissected Canestraro's interview and remarked:

"Justin Baldoni’s body double on the set of It Ends With Us is speaking out either because he wants attention or he's getting paid."

During the podcast episode, Hilton stated that Thomas Canestraro was hired in early 2024 to be the body double for Justin Baldoni. It was because the actor had back issues and couldn’t do "action-packed scenes" with Blake Lively in the film.

The American blogger and columnist then referred to Canestraro's latest interview and noted that he had a "previous working relationship with Blake".

"The body double had actually worked with Delulu back in 2023...During that shoot, he recalled he had an extremely easy time working with her and that she made sure he was provided with a bathroom after the photo shoot wrapped. Very nice," Hilton added.

The podcaster further highlighted that although Canestraro felt "comfortable" working with the actress again, he noticed an "unusual change in her behavior". He also commented on the timing of Canestraro's interview, alleging it to be a PR strategy from Lively's team to improve her image.

Thomas Canestraro shares his experience of working on the sets of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (Image via Getty)

Thomas Canestraro, who worked as Justin Baldoni’s body double, opened up about his experience of working on the sets of It Ends With Us.

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail published on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Canestraro described the environment on the set. He shared some of the filming and behind-the-scenes insights into his time working alongside the main actors.

"You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody," Canestraro claimed.

He further added that he was initially hired for five days of work during the early 2024 reshoots in Weehawken, New Jersey. However, delays and a drawn-out schedule extended his time on set to two full weeks.

During the interview, Canestraro also noted that he had previously worked with Blake Lively in a marketing campaign for the 2018 film A Simple Favor. During that time, the two posed for provocative photos. While he had "an extremely easy time” with her on that set, he noticed a marked difference in her demeanor during the filming of It Ends With Us, where Lively seemed far more "closed off".

The actor also spoke about the presence of Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on set. He revealed how he originally thought Reynolds was being a supportive husband who was there to "cheer his wife."

"Oh, my God. What a cool thing, it's like when I was in A Simple Favor. What a supportive husband who just came on set to cheer his wife... I just love that about them, that's a cool synergy in that couple," Canestraro xexplained.

However, he reflected on the later revelations involving legal tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The allegations of s*xual harassment and lawsuits filed by both parties made Canestraro question Reynolds’ visit in hindsight.

"And now I’m like, ‘Oh, was Blake already in such a bad place that Ryan just came to make sure that she was okay?'" he said

Canestraro also talked about his experience of working with Justin Baldoni, adding that the actor was "extremely friendly". However, the body double shared that they did not remain in contact after filming. Nonetheless, he shared his opinion on the emotional toll that Baldoni was facing because of the lawsuit with Lively.

"He has a wife, he has family, he has friends, and he has people who, right now, some of them believe him, some of them have a question mark over his head, and that must not be a good place to be … It must affect him," he remarked.

Actors, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, are currently involved in a legal dispute that stemmed from the sets of It Ends With Us. The conflict began when Lively filed a s*xual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that Baldoni orchestrated a smear campaign to damage the actress' reputation.

In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion. The legal battle is currently in its pre-trial phase, with the trial scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

