Who did Thomas Canestraro play in It Ends With Us? Perez Hilton reacts as Justin Baldoni's body double discusses working with Blake Lively

Stunt actor Thomas Canestraro spoke to the Daily Mail about the behind-the-scenes of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 2024 It Ends With Us. American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to his YouTube channel on June 1, 2025, to discuss Thomas' statements as he told the publication what it was like working with Blake Lively.

Ad

The stunt actor told the Daily Mail that he had sensed a "tense" work environment while filming his part in the 2024 movie. Perez Hilton discussed the same in his video, noting that Canestraro and Justin Baldoni haven't kept in touch since the filming ended.

Thomas Canestraro played Justin Baldoni’s stand-in in It Ends With Us. He appeared in several action-packed scenes in the film, including one where Baldoni was on top of Lively as she threw him to the ground.

Ad

Trending

According to the Daily Mail, the on-screen body double joined the production in early 2024 for the final two weeks of filming. The publication noted that Canestraro was only booked to work up to five days in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni trial is expected to kick off in 2026. However, there have been multiple alleged revelations and claims that have built up what seems to be a bitter legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

Perez Hilton details the change Justin Baldoni's body double felt working with Blake Lively

Perez Hilton shared a video on YouTube on June 1, 2025, reacting to Thomas Canestraro’s claims of the “tense” environment on the set of It Ends With Us. It is worth noting that Canestraro was the film's lead actor Justin Baldoni's stunt double and was featured in a few action-packed scenes.

Ad

In his latest video, Hilton discussed the timeline of filming the movie, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes involving both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. He noted that the timing of Canestraro being hired as the body double was "important."

“The movie stopped down. It began filming in 2023, then they went back to shoot in 2024 at the beginning of the year. That's when Tommy got hired. The timing is important. Tommy says there was tension on set and that Blake was closed off.”

Ad

Ad

Perez Hilton noted in the video how Thomas Canestraro told the news outlet that he could "tell that the set was tense" and that there was "discomfort for everybody." Hilton however, noted that things were “nuclear” in January 2024 and that the drama began even before filming commenced during pre-production in early 2023.

Perez Hilton also discussed Justin Baldoni's back issue in his latest video, where he noted that the actor was "hospitalized during the whole process."

Ad

“Justin Baldoni had back issues, and actually he was hospitalized during the whole process because of his back drama, and his well-documented back issues are why he needed to know the weight for the accused racist. He didn't want to further damage his already damaged back,” he added.

Hilton went on to cite the stunt actor's conversation with the Daily Mail adding that the latter had an easy time working with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set. He told the publication that he wished for both to resolve the matter, claiming that he didn't "even want to be in any team."

Ad

Thomas also said that he hoped the two could come to an agreement as that isn't something they need in the industry. According to Hilton, he also said that they couldn't "discredit anybody's feeling, and anybody's experience."

Hilton also discussed that Thomas Canestraro has not kept in touch with the It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

He then spoke about how there were several articles promoting the 20th anniversary of Blake Live's first-ever film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Hilton stated that it was interesting that these articles were released on the same day as Thomas Canestraro's interview with the Daily Mail.

Ad

“I'm not saying that her crisis communications expert and or publicist are behind this, but maybe. And also very interestingly, it should be noted that there are multiple articles today promoting the 20th anniversary of the first film that she ever did, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Notably, Thomas Canestraro has previously worked with Blake Lively for a marketing campaign for the 2018 film A Simple Favor. He recalled working on “provocative adverts" which required him to pose in the “buff with only a sock covering his genitals” as the actress stood over him. He confirmed that it was "extremely easy" shooting with Blake Lively.

Ad

The legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars began in December 2024. The actress formerly alleged that Baldoni had s*xually harassed her and accused him of crafting a smear campaign against her. Meanwhile, Justin filed a countersuit of $400 million against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

They have filed multiple suits and countersuits against each other. New York federal judge Lewis J Liman reportedly scheduled a trial date of March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More