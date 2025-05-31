"Her team is in Trump's back pockets": Kjersti Flaa reacts as reports of Blake Lively's legal team signing $100 million deal with POTUS surface

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama has been a topic of discussion on the internet since Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. Various podcasters and pop news commentators have been actively covering the different aspects of this legal tussle. The entertainment reporter and podcaster Kjersti Flaa has also commented on news related to Lively's legal team.

Ad

In the May 29 episode of Flaawsome Talk, Kjersti Flaa reacted to a news report by Canadian Lawyer from April 1 about Lively's legal team signing a deal with President Trump.

"Blake Lively's legal team, which is called Willkie Farr & Gallagher, just signed a deal with Trump. They signed a deal to donate $100 million in free legal work for his administration and they also agreed to drop diversity hiring," Flaa said.

Ad

Trending

She added:

"So this is quite interesting when you compare it to how Blake Lively has been championing progressive causes and, you know, LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights, and then her team is in Trump's back pockets."

Ad

According to the April 1 report by Canadian Lawyer, the legal firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, in which Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, is also a partner, signed a deal with the Trump administration to avoid an executive order.

The agreement requires the legal firm to provide pro bono services valued at $100 million and to discontinue its diversity-based hiring practices.

What more did Kjersti Flaa comment on about Blake Lively in the latest episode of her show?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flaa has commented on a May 27 report by the Los Angeles Times, which discussed Blake Lively receiving support from various advocacy groups in her court demand to quash Justin Baldoni's countersuit. As per the report, these new supporters of Lively argue that Baldoni's lawsuit "threatens a hard-won legal protection" for those who come out against s*xual harrassment.

Elyse Dorsey is one of these supporters who filed a letter of interest in the court, and Flaa has reacted to her s*xual harrassment case, which was settled, and Dorsey had to pay a settlement amount. Flaa called her case "worse than Blake Lively" after briefly explaining her lawsuit.

Ad

Further in the video, Flaa mentioned that she came across a video on her Instagram shared by a channel named It Ends With Us Lawsuit, which allegedly featured an old video of Lively taking the It Ends With Us cast out for dinner. Flaa claimed that the video was from June 28, 2024.

Ad

She further highlighted the absence of Justin Baldoni in the celebration. Flaa also claimed that everyone was posing in front of the paparazzi, implying that they had received invitations "in advance." Looking at the timeline of the video, Flaa also alleged that it was Lively's plan to hint at a rift between her and Baldoni in front of the media.

"As this post is pointing out, this was probably Blake Lively already planting the seeds that Justin Baldoni was an outcast and he was not a part of the group and it too kind of plant the seed in the media that there was a rift there between them, and that would be totally up Blake Lively's alley, I think, the way she has behaved." Flaa said.

Ad

She continued,

"So this is just heartbreaking, I think, when you see now in retrospect, when you see these things, and you know exactly what her plan was all along."

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for s*xual harassment and for allegedly running a smear campaign against her. In response, Justin Baldoni countersued her with a $400 million defamation lawsuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More