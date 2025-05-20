Zack Peter claims Blake Lively has "officially lost the plot" in light of latest developments in Justin Baldoni legal feud 

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal feud has been making headlines for months, with fresh updates emerging almost daily. YouTuber and pop culture commentator Zack Peter has now commented on the latest developments, claiming that Lively has “officially lost the plot."

On May 20, he posted a video on his X and Instagram accounts with the following caption:

"It appears Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni is crumbling as she loses credibility and allies like Taylor Swift."

In the video, he recalled various developments in the case and discussed the rumored strain in Lively and Swift's friendship. He stated that Livley has allegedly threatened Swift to leak the chat between them.

"At this point, I think Blake Lively has officially lost the plot. So after her fallout with Taylor Swift amid all of this Justin Baldoni legal drama, like, it just keeps getting worse......now it appears she and her legal team have been trying to strong-arm Taylor Swift into supporting her publicly."

Peter further added:

"Miss Taylor Swift herself, can very swiftly shut down those rumors and keep her friend Blake from looking like a monster. But I guess Taylor Swift doesn't really like being extorted and threatened to have 10 years of text messages released."

What else did Zack Peter comment on about Blake Lively in the video?

Zack Peter has been regularly reporting on developments in the legal crossfire between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. In the recent video clip uploaded on his social media handles, he also recapped Lively's claims in this legal drama. He questioned several of her allegations, claiming they are “flat-out manipulated.”

The host discussed Lively's accusation that Baldoni told her she “smelled nice.” Peter claimed that the raw footage shows that Baldoni merely responded to Lively's question on the scent of her spray tan.

Furthermore, Zack Peter also claimed that the people associated with Lively are in trouble due to this lawsuit.

"All of Blake's co-stars, from Jenny Slate to Brandon Sklenar and Anna Kendrick can't seem to walk a red carpet without having to address this Isabella Ferrer who got her breakout role in 'It Ends With Us,' her career seems to have stalled amid this whole mess and now ....Taylor Swift, can't escape it and wants absolutely nothing to do with her," he alleged.

He further commented on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for walking on the streets of New York amid this legal mess.

"And I'm sure you're wondering, well, what are Blake and Ryan doing about this? They must feel terrible that everybody around them's lives have been turned upside down. Oh, don't worry. They're doing okay. They were just photographed having a leisurely stroll out in New York City, going to visit pal Anna Wintour. They're doing just fine." Peter remarked.

The host also mentioned the incident where Blake accused producer Jamey Heath of showing her an inappropriate video involving his wife without the actress's consent.

Peter displayed the video still in question, noting that it didn’t reveal any private body parts. He pointed out that the video was a home birthing clip that also featured Jamey and his newborn.

According to a May 19 report by People, Lively's attorneys filed a motion seeking sanctions against Justin Baldoni and his collaborators for filing "frivolous and baseless claims" against Lively. Blake’s lawyers are also demanding attorneys’ fees.

