Who is Anna Wintour? Dana Bowling claims Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are "cozying up" to the editor for a Met Gala invitation

Blake Lively and her actor-husband Ryan Reynolds were recently spotted holding hands on the streets of SOHO in New York City amid their ongoing legal battle with the It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni. However, as per the host of the Daily Dose of Dana podcast, Dana Bowling, the pair was "cozying up" to Anna Wintour for a Met Gala invitation.

Dame Anna Wintour has been serving as editor-in-chief of American Vogue magazine since 1988. A British-American native, she is known to be one of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry with her contribution to fashion departments in magazines including Harpers & Queen London, Harper's Bazaar New York, New York Magazine, British Vogue, and more.

According to Daily Mail, the A Simple Favor actress and the Deadpool actor, were snapped in a seemingly good mood on May 18, 2025. While they were on a date night in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, American comedian and podcast host, Zack Peter, took to his official X, formerly Twitter, account and wrote:

“Per Dana Bowling, looks like Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are trying to cozy up to Anna Wintour & get invited back to the Met Gala.”

Notably, Zack Peter’s X post featured an image of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds photographed by paparazzi on their date night and screengrabs of Instagram stories from Dana Bowling’s account that claimed that the pair was visiting Anna Wintour’s house. Bowling, in her Instagram story, noted:

“One of my Dosers sent me this-this was on Saturday night… apparently BL and RR were going to the Anna Wintours house and went to the wrong address-they went to the next door’s house instead.”

Dana Bowling claims Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are trying to seek Anna Wintour’s favor

According to digital creator Dana Bowling, the celebrity couple were recently spotted visiting the Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, at her place in Manhattan. The host of the Daily Dose of Dana podcast shared a screengrab of a text on her Instagram story on May 19, 2025, which claimed that the two “accidentally” went to the wrong house. In her post, she alleged that:

“Of course they need to get in with Anna Wintour right now.”

Anna Wintour’s role at the Met Gala

According to Vogue, the 75-year-old editor’s involvement with the Met Gala dates back to 1995 when she officially took over as chair of the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As the organizer of the event, she has overseen the details of the most important night in the fashion world held in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Meanwhile, this year, Anna Wintour collaborated with musicians Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and actor Colman Domingo as co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025 to celebrate the history and influence of Black dandyism in fashion, culture, and art. Notably, the theme for the 2025 Met Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code being "tailored for you".

Although Blake Lively has been a frequent attendee of Hollywood’s biggest fashion night, this year, she was noticeably absent from the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in New York City on May 5, 2025, for undisclosed reasons.

