What did Scarlett Johansson say about Justin Baldoni? Perez Hilton claims one can't expect "saltiness" from the actress about her ex Ryan Reynolds

YouTuber Perez Hilton has recently shared his response to Scarlett Johansson’s interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on May 14, 2025. Notably, the actress was speaking about Eleanor the Great, a drama film directed by her and co-produced by Justin Baldoni’s company, Wayfarer Studios.

Ad

Baldoni has been creating headlines ever since he got involved in a legal battle with Blake Lively in December last year, after Lively claimed that she was sexually harassed by Baldoni on the set of It Ends with Us.

As per the above-mentioned Vanity Fair interview, Scarlett Johansson never met Baldoni, but she praised Wayfarer Studios and said,

“They were super supportive throughout the process. But yeah, such weird timing.”

Ad

Trending

In a video shared through his official YouTube channel on the day of the interview, Perez Hilton began speaking on Scarlett Johansson’s film, following which he addressed the Lucy star’s comment to Vanity Fair. Perez started laughing after reading Johansson’s response and added,

“That’s all she said. But A, I love that Vanity Fair asked her about it and B, I love that she responded. And if you are expecting some saltiness from Scar Jo, think again. Because as recently as 2023, she had just positive things to say about Ryan Reynolds.”

Ad

Ad

Scarlett Johansson first tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds, and the latter is now married to Blake Lively. According to InStyle magazine, the Black Widow star exchanged vows with Ryan in 2008.

However, the marriage did not last long, leading to the duo’s separation around two years later in 2010. The former couple told People magazine in a statement that they would appreciate some privacy as they go their separate ways, and continued,

Ad

“We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett has maintained a distance from the ongoing legal issue of Blake and Justin as she has no direct association with the case. The Marriage Story star has additionally made no comments on the matter until now.

Scarlett Johansson says that the script of her upcoming film made her emotional

As mentioned, the Rough Night star is entering the field of direction with Eleanor the Great. The New York City native opened up on why she decided to bring the film to the audience, saying that the script left an impact on her, reminding her of the films that were released during the ‘90s.

Ad

While speaking to Deadline on May 12, 2025, Scarlett Johansson recalled her feelings as soon as she read the script and said,

“When I read it, I cried, and that almost never happens. Sometimes you’ll read a script that’s really moving. When I read Jojo Rabbit, I cried. Sometimes a script will move you like that, which is extraordinary.”

Ad

Ad

The Saturday Night Live star addressed the same in another interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week on May 7, saying that she realized that she could direct the story that she was reading in the script written by Tory Kamen. Speaking of her experience of working as a director, Scarlett Johansson said,

“It would be easier to make something that was the sequel of a $180 million movie or a genre movie that was subpar. To get much, much, much less money for an independent film with an original story that has a lead actor who was 94 was very, very, very challenging.”

Ad

Eleanor the Great features 95-year-old June Squibb in the lead role, and it is releasing next week on May 20. Furthermore, Scarlett Johansson will also portray Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth, which is arriving on July 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More