How old is June Squibb? Nonagenarian star steals the show with joke at Oscars 2025

During the Oscars ceremony held on March 2, 2025, June Squibb's joke grabbed a lot of attention from the audience. The nonagenarian star, known for films like Meet Joe Black, appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson to present an award in the category of Makeup and Hair. Notably, Squibb, who is 95 years old, was heard addressing her look as she said:

"I got a little makeup done too. I'm actually being played by Bill Skarsgård right now. Oh yea. I mean, half the time you see me in public, it's Bill Skarsgård. The real June Squibb is home with a book right now."

Johansson then questioned Squibb, asking if the latter was referring to the actor who played the leads in Nosferatu and It. June Squibb replied by saying:

"Yeah. And June Squibb at the Oscars! The big three."

Scarlett also made a similar joke as she said that she was "being played by Andy Serkis." The Black Widow star also mentioned that she woke up during the morning hours so that her makeup is done in a way that it looks like she did not do it all.

The video of Squibb and Johansson has already gone viral on different platforms and netizens were spotted sharing their reactions to June's joke on X. A few users praised June Squibb's joke in the comments section of a tweet by @SpencerAlthouse.

One of them also wrote that June and Scarlett should now collaborate on a project.

"This was so funny", a user wrote on X.

"[laughing emojis] I love it!", a netizen stated.

"Well, they have to work together now. When is it happening?", an X reaction mentioned.

The responses continued below another post by Discussing Film where an individual wrote that Squibb's comedy timing was "impeccable."

"What a lady! Love her", one of the reactions reads.

"Her comic timing is impeccable. I love her", another netizen commented on X.

"She's such a sweetheart", an X user reacted.

June Squibb's career in brief: Films and TV shows

The Vandalia, Illinois native's mother JoyBelle Force worked as a musician in various silent films during the '20s and even won the World Championship Old Time Piano Playing Contest, as per IMDb.

On the other hand, June's father Lewis was active in the US Navy for a brief period and later became an insurance agent.

June Squibb's journey as an actress started on stage. She first joined the Cleveland Play House and appeared in plays such as The Boy Friend, The Happy Time, and Dividing the Estate. Starting from the '80s, she expanded her work to television.

In an interview with The Guardian in July last year, June said that she was born as an actor and continued:

"My father began to understand and appreciate it but I don't think my mother ever did. I was on Broadway and they came to see me perform and she was still talking about my coming back to Vandalia [in Illinois]."

June Squibb has portrayed important characters in various TV shows, including Judging Amy and Ghost Whisperer. She even played Pearl in The Young and the Restless. Squibb also has many films in her credits such as Far from Heaven, The Big Year, Other People, Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2, Family Squares, and Blow the Man Down.

