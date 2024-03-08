Inside Out 2 trailer gives a glimpse at a new set of emotions as Riley goes through teenage years

Kids, and their parents, can finally rejoice! After the intense success of Pixar’s Inside Out, which released back in 2015, the highly-anticipated sequel is set to release on June 14, 2024. Inside Out 2 recently saw the release of a brand new trailer, which gave fans an inside-look at what can be expected from the sequel.

It promises a range of diversions from the first movie, the most notable being that it is directed by Kelsey Mann, as opposed to Pete Docter who helmed the successful first iteration of the series. Inside Out traversed through the mind of a young girl named Riley whose actions are controlled by 4 basic feelings: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger.

The second movie features Riley again, now a teenager, as she experiences new emotions and feelings that come out during her journey of growing up. Produced by Mark Nielsen, the voice actors including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black will all reprise their roles. The latest trailer, released on March 7, reveals what can be expected from Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 Trailer Release: New Emotions introduced!

The coming-of-age series has long been viewed as one of the most hilarious and accurate depictions of what it feels inside the mind of a young kid. Riley, through her simple yet hilarious reactions to everyday life, became an instant hit and is one of the most popular Pixar characters out there.

While the original movie relied on expressing Riley's story via the four chief emotions mentioned above, the new trailer introduces four new emotions which will be delved into in the sequel. Inside Out 2 will feature the emotions of Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment as the new additions that tend to control the actions of teenagers. Pixar released the following description of the movie:

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.

As Riley sets to face the numerous challenges related to adolescence, fans will be excited to know what the story will entail. The trailer sees Riley embark on her journey in ice skating. However, hit with adolescence, the trailer sees her act in ways never seen before.

This is because Anxiety is seen to decide that Riley needs "more sophisticated emotions," and ends up bottling the other emotions in a literal glass bottle, which of course, is inside Riley’s mind. In what is a clever depiction of bottled emotions, the new emotion is seen taking control and directing each and every action that Riley takes.

The struggles of teenagers are wildly apparent, as Riley is seen waking up the next day in a fit of rage. Not having prepared for a big game, or packed her kit, her mother proceeds to wake her up. However, Riley ends up screaming that she is "the worst,” perfectly encapsulating how teenagers tend to feel.

The trailer perfectly captures what viewers can expect from the movie, as it attempts to portray what is arguably a perfectly accurate depiction of adolescence. Looking primed to be a superhit, Inside Out 2 will be released on June 14, 2024, and looks set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.