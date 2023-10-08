Pixar films may undergo big changes, hints CCO Pete Docter

Pixar has been synonymous with animated storytelling brilliance since its inception, capturing the hearts of children and adults. The studio's ability to intertwine real-world themes with imaginative tales has been unparalleled, from toys coming to life to the bustling world inside our minds.

However, recent murmurs from the studio's corridors hint at a significant shift in its narrative approach. Pete Docter, Pixar's Chief Creative Officer and the mind behind gems like Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, has illuminated the potential adjustments in the studio's filmmaking direction, especially after their recent release, Elemental.

At its core, the proposed change reevaluates the studio's storytelling roots. With a few of its latest projects, like Elemental and Luca, receiving mixed reviews, there's a growing sentiment that Pixar needs to return to its foundational narratives that deeply resonate with audiences.

The winds of change at Pixar

Expand Tweet

Despite its eventual box office success, Elemental drew initial critiques due to its perceived departure from Pixar's signature style. Not only did it introduce a world where characters were tied to elements such as fire, water, earth, and air, but its storyline was seen as nebulous than the studio's traditional, grounded narratives.

Such sentiments aren't just confined to Elemental. In some opinions, even films like Luca and last year's Lightyear have strayed from the studio's long-admired simplicity. This recent trajectory has sparked concerns about the studio potentially moving away from the poignant themes that have been its hallmark.

In a revealing conversation with The New York Times, Docter provided insight into the studio's introspection. Drawing parallels with all-time classics like Toy Story, he underscored the significance of narratives rooted in universally cherished childhood experiences.

With nostalgia and clarity, Docter expressed:

“I always felt that ‘Elemental’ would speak to a lot of people, and I’m so happy it has. But we have also taken another look at the projects we’re working on now. What are the kinds of films we want to be making? I really think I want to double down on what allowed us to speak to audiences to begin with.”

Expand Tweet

Another evident shift in Pixar's narrative approach can be observed in the film Turning Red. Released last year, it delicately wove the real world with elements of mythology, signaling a slight departure from the studio's earlier straightforward narratives.

While innovative and engaging, it contrasted with the more immediate and digestible storylines of films like A Bug's Life and Ratatouille, which particularly resonated with the studio's younger audience base.

Drawing a line between the studio's newest creations and celebrated predecessors reveals a discernible narrative evolution. Historically, the genius of the studio lay in its capacity to transform real-world challenges into relatable storylines for children.

This was evident in films that touched upon themes like parenthood in Finding Nemo, environmental consciousness in WALL-E, and the intricate journey of maturing in Toy Story 3.

Looking forward: Pixar's narrative renaissance

Expand Tweet

Amidst this backdrop of change and fans' yearning for the classic Pixar charm, the anticipation is palpable. There's hope that under Docter's stewardship, the studio will not merely revisit its roots but will fuse its foundational ethos with new-age storytelling nuances.

To reiterate, this isn't about wholly discarding the new directions Pixar has explored. Instead, it's about finding a harmonious blend of the timeless narratives that made the studio a household name and the innovative storytelling they're evolving towards.

The studio has always been a pioneer in animation, setting trends rather than following them. With the insights shared by Docter, it seems the studio is gearing up for another phase of narrative excellence, ensuring that its films continue to enchant and educate with the same fervor as before.