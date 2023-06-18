Disney brings Pixar's first non-binary character to life

Disney, a pioneer in animation, continues its trajectory of progressive representation by introducing Pixar's first-ever non-binary character in the upcoming film, Elemental.

This significant step builds on the studio's prior groundbreaking accomplishments, like casting its first Black lead, Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), in the celebrated film Soul and including a landmark same-sex kiss shared between the characters Hawthorne and Kiko in Lightyear.

This evolution in diversity and inclusion is a testament to Disney's commitment to resonating with and reflecting the varied fabric of its global audience. While diversity in storytelling is an ongoing journey, milestones like these pave the way for broader conversations and acceptance.

Disney's Pixar makes history with the introduction of Lake Ripple, their first non-binary character

Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary city, Elemental, inhabited by entities of water, fire, air, and land, brings a compelling narrative to life. The plot intricately weaves the lives of two drastically different characters, uncovering unexpected common ground and providing a rich canvas for the debut of Pixar's inaugural non-binary character.

Voice actor Ava Hauser has made a groundbreaking announcement, confirming their portrayal of Lake Ripple in Pixar's Elemental. This cinematic move is historic for Pixar, as it introduces Lake Ripple as the studio's premier non-binary character, signifying a new era of diverse representation.

🛸 Kai Ava Hauser 🛸 @JustAVoiceActor

I voice Lake in the new movie BIG ANNOUNCEMENT I got to play Pixar's first nonbinary character! Meet Lake!I voice Lake in the new movie #Elemental ! I'm seeing it in theaters tonight with my friends, so you can catch it in theaters too if you wanna see them.

Further cementing its commitment to representation, Pixar, through Elemental's junior novelization and the Unlikely Friends tie-in book, has revealed that Lake Ripple will not only be a non-binary character but also be in a relationship with a girlfriend, showcasing the studio's proactive approach to diversifying its character profiles.

Lake Ripple isn't just any character; they are positioned as the younger sibling of Elemental's secondary protagonist, Wade Ripple. This bond adds another layer to the narrative, as both siblings are inhabitants of the water element, enriching the movie's plot with their unique familial and elemental connections.

Pixar's first non-binary character represents a step forward in representation

Pixar's dedication to amplifying representation is evident in its recent strides, and the introduction of its first non-binary character further underscores this commitment. The industry still lacks substantial representation of non-binary characters, making this move even more momentous.

While Lake Ripple may not be a central character in Elemental, their existence holds substantial significance, particularly for the LGBTQIA+ community, who will now see more representation in mainstream cinema.

Elemental is a particularly pivotal movie for Pixar and Disney, marking the studio's first non-franchise original film that will exclusively debut in theaters, bypassing a straight-to-Disney+ release. However, the movie is facing significant challenges as it is currently Pixar's lowest-rated original film on Rotten Tomatoes.

Initially, Elemental was intended to lay the groundwork for a sequel and further narratives featuring the water-inhabitant Wade and his fiery counterpart Ember, along with their novel "steam baby." Nevertheless, these plans were eventually abandoned before the film's release.

As of now, Disney's Elemental is available for viewing in theaters.

