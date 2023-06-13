"Watching Elemental just for this": Twitter goes berserk over Pixar's new short film Carl's Date

Remember Carl from 2009's hit Disney animated film Up? He is finally back in a new short film titled Carl's Date, and he is not alone; his adorable golden retriever Dug will help his master get ready for a date. Carl's Date will hit theatres along with Pixar's Elemental on Friday, June 16.

Unlike the character from Up, this Dug can in fact speak to his master using a device. Of course, it has been years since Disney released Up and there has been a ton of technological advancements, even in the studio's universe. Carl has not been on a date since the passing of his wife, Ellie. He has been out of the game for a long long time but it looks like he is finally out there looking for love.

Fans are ecstatic to watch the upcoming short film; one fan wrote on Twitter that Elemental was just an excuse to watch Carl's Date:

"We will be seated for this only": Internet eagerly awaits the release of Carl's Date alongside Elemental

Disney Pixar recently dropped the trailer for Carl's Date, reintroducing us to good old Carl, who had lost his wife Ellie to an illness, and his loveable dog, Dug.

Its official synopsis reads as:

"Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, “Carl’s Date” goes home with Carl Fredricksen (voice of Ed Asner) and his lovable talking dog, Dug (voice of Peterson), who were introduced in Pixar’s Oscar®-winning feature “Up.”

It continues further:

"Moviegoers will catch up with Carl as he reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog."

Additionally, Carl's voice actor, Ed Asner, passed away in 2021 and the short film is a tribute to his legacy. Fans can't wait to watch the film as there are a lot of nostalgic memories they have associated with Up. They visibly went ballistic under a post about the film shared by Discussing Film:

From the above comments, almost everyone who watched the trailer is excited to watch the entire short film. It is true that absence makes the heart grow fonder; as the character of Carl Fredricksen is wholesome and adorable, no wonder he was missed badly for 14 years.

Some fans even joked that the only reason they were going to watch Elemental was because of the sister film. They even said that they will stand up and leave the theatres once the short film concluded. One fan demanded a full-length movie instead of a short film.

Catch Carl's Date in theatres from Friday, June 16, 2023.

