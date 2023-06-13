“WHERE DO WE WATCH”- Twitter confused about upcoming Spider-Verse short film

In light of the massive success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation has premiered another brand new project of the Spider-Verse at the Annecy International Film Festival and Market in France.

It is a short film, titled The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, which will deal with the sensitive issue of anxiety and mental health. On Monday, June 12, 2023, Sony Pictures Animation shared the first look of the short film on Twitter:

Ever since the first look and the news of the new short film was shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm, it started to receive plenty of attention from viewers all across the globe. However, it seems like the audience is a bit confused regarding where and when the short film will be released:

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story - Twitteratis express their confusion about the release details of the new short film

Fans of the Spider-Verse took to Twitter to express their confusion regarding the upcoming short film's release details. This was after DiscussingFilm shared the first look of the movie that had its world premiere at the Annecy International Film Festival and Market on June 12, 2023. Take a look at some of the fan reactions here:

By the looks of the fan tweets, it is quite clear that viewers have been quite eager and excited to watch the new short film. Although the film has been launched at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, on Monday, Sony did not announce any further release details about the movie.

More details about The Spider Within

The short film has been created by Sony’s LENS program. Khaila Amazan has served as the writer of the movie, while Jarelle Dampier has acted as the director.

It has been produced by David Schulenburg and Michelle Raimo-Kouyate. The Spider Within is all set to feature Miles Morales, the titular Marvel Comics character, who will be seen going through the pressure of his life as Spider-Man and suffering from anxiety.

Actor Shameik Moore will be seen reprising his lead role as Miles Morales in the short film as well. A synopsis for the upcoming short film, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"Miles Morales experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

As the audience awaits the arrival of The Spider Within, they can watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in their nearest theaters.

