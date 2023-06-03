“We have been having meetings”: Tom Holland confirms talks about Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland, who is currently promoting his brand new thriller limited series, The Crowded Room, recently opened up about the possibility of Spider-Man 4 in an interview with Variety, at the premiere of the upcoming miniseries in New York City. The Crowded Room will air with the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been eagerly waiting to hear about any update regarding a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, especially after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thus, an update on the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4, coming from the franchise's lead star is pretty exciting.

During the interview with Variety, when asked about his next chapter in the Marvel superhero franchise, Holland explained that a few meetings about an upcoming project for the Spidey Universe have taken place, however, the meetings have currently been halted in order to maintain solidarity with the on-going writers strike in Hollywood. The actor said:

"I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers."

Tom Holland said "there’s been multiple conversations" regarding the future of Spider-Man 4

At the New York City premiere of Tom Holland's upcoming period miniseries, The Crowded Room, the actor stopped for an interview with Variety. During the interview, Holland disclosed that several meetings had been held for a new Spider-Man movie.

However, he couldn't share anything more than that, as the meetings have currently been discontinued due to the writers strike in the entertainment industry. Holland also revealed that the movie was in a very early stage:

"There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages."

In an earlier interview with Variety, Amy Pascal, one of the producers of the Spider-Man movie series, also confirmed that there will be an upcoming Spider-Man movie. At the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Pascal told Variety:

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are...We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

Thus, by the looks of what both Holland and Pascal have said, it's safe to say that fans can raise their hopes about Spider-Man 4 as it most definitely will happen.

In brief, about Tom Holland's upcoming venture

In The Crowded Room, fans will see Holland taking up the extremely challenging and intense role of Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for a fatal shooting in New York City. The miniseries has been created by Akiva Goldsman. Holland has also acted as one of the executive producers for the series.

As per Variety, while talking about his first experience as an executive producer in the new thriller series, Tom Holland said:

"When we started ‘The Crowded Room,’ there was nothing but a beat sheet. There was nothing but, ‘This is what we think this show will be about.'"

He further stated:

"Developing that with [creator] Akiva Goldsman, figuring out how we should pivot to a piece of fiction, working on casting our wonderful cast, finding the locations, picking the costumes, being involved in all of that stuff was just a dream come true. I loved every second of it. It was also the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I can’t wait to do it again."

Don't forget to catch The Crowded Room, which will make its arrival on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023.

