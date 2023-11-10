Every new emotion in Inside out 2, explained

The Inside Out 2 trailer, which was released on Pixar's YouTube channel on November 9, concluded by branding the film as "the feel everything movie of 2024," suggesting a lineup of emotions beyond those mentioned. Anxiety was officially introduced, implying that the movie would introduce several more emotions.

These new emotions will join the original cast, requiring them to adapt and make room, mirroring the emotional development during puberty.

While the concept is intriguing, it raises questions. The first film showed the internal emotions of characters beyond their teenage years, including Riley's parents, who displayed the core emotions of Anger, Sadness, Joy, Disgust, and Fear.

Now the second part delves deeper as Riley transcends into her teenage years.

What are the new emotions in Inside Out 2?

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Entertainment Tonight)

The trailer introduces a range of new emotions to accompany Riley into her teenage years. The confirmed new characters include Anxiety. However, the trailer teases Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy. These emotions reflect the complex feelings that come with growing up. Anxiety arrives with suitcases, symbolizing the emotional baggage of a teenager.

Envy is also teased as a new addition, fitting the coming-of-age theme of the sequel. This emotion represents the jealousy and desire that can become more pronounced during teenage years, especially in an era of rapid technological advancement.

Ennui, or boredom, is another emotion that may challenge Joy, the personification of happiness. Ennui represents a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction that is common in adolescence, as excitement and occupation become more crucial to a young person's life.

Furthermore, Embarrassment is also listed among the new emotions. While not a new experience for Riley, as she has felt embarrassed before, it may now take on a more prominent role, possibly as a distinct character that explores the depth of this feeling during her awkward teenage years.

Who plays Anxiety in Inside Out 2?

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Entertainment Tonight)

Anxiety, the new orange-hued character in Inside Out 2, is voiced by Maya Hawke. For those who don't know, Maya Hawke is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Furthermore, Maya Hawke's character Anxiety is introduced as a wild-eyed and wild-haired emotion. Subsequently, bringing a new layer of complexity to the emotional dynamics within Riley's mind.

As insinuated in the trailer, her portrayal is set to reflect the heightened feelings of worry and concern. The plethora of emotions will deal with typical teenage years in a more realistic fashion.

What can one expect in Inside Out 2?

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Entertainment Tonight)

Inside Out 2 continues the story of Riley, now a teenager, exploring her complex emotions. However, unlike Toy Story 3, the sequel does not skip Riley's teen years. This, in turn, offers a deeper look into her evolving emotional landscape. In addition to that, the plot will likely delve into the intricacies of teenage emotions.

The sequel also hints at possibly exploring beyond Riley's mind, suggesting a broader narrative that could include other characters' emotional experiences. This expansion of the storyline connects Inside Out 2 to its predecessor. This could potentially offer a more comprehensive view of the emotional world Pixar has created.

Inside Out 2 extends beyond Riley's childhood, offering a deeper dive into her teenage years and possibly other characters' emotional journeys. This sequel not only continues the innovative storytelling of its predecessor but also enriches the emotional landscape Pixar has crafted, making it a must-watch.

Inside Out 2 is set to release on June 14, 2024.