What time will Inside Out Season 2 Episode 4 air on HGTV? Release date, plot and more

Season 2 of Inside Out was released on August 1, featuring renovation experts Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle, a duo that fully transforms houses "inside out." The show is all set to release its Episode 4 on August 22 at 8 pm ET. The renovation duo combines their talents to create the perfect homes for their clients. While Sabatella is responsible for the interior design, Pyle focuses on the home's outside appearance.

Inside Out is an eight-episode series that features Carmine, Pyle, and their Southern California home renovation team. In every episode, the two are seen working on building the dream home for their clients. Viewers will see different clients with every new episode and also learn about their requirements for their home renovation.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Renovation duo Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle transform homes as Carmine handles everything from the walls in, and Mike leads all things outside. They work together balancing client priorities and budgets to create stunning spaces from the inside out."

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Inside Out Season 2?

In the upcoming episode titled Back That House Up, Mike and Carmine will meet their new clients Katie and Michael. The couple have very unique and challenging renovation goals for their dream home, so much so that even the renovators, Mike and Carmine, will be puzzled to fulfill their dream.

Interestingly, the two will have a small clash of opinions in achieving what they are expected to build. Both Carmine and Mike have their own expertise in building the inside and outside of houses respectively. While Carmine thinks of building a 1000 square feet living space, Mike has planned to design the outside space of their client’s house with his self-created designs.

It will be interesting to see how they are able to match their vision with their client’s and are able to build a pitch-perfect home. The official summary of Episode 4 reads:

"Mike and Carmine struggle to balance Katie and Michael's big goals for their home's interior and exterior. Carmine proposes an ambitious plan to add 1000 square feet of living space while Mike suggests an impressive design of his own for the outside."

In the previous episode, the renovation duo met couple Jenna and Chris, who after many DIY solutions, decided to seek help to renovate their kitchen and bathroom.

When Carmine was asked to redesign specific areas of the house, Mike came up with a proposal to transform the yard of the couple’s house. Due to this, Jenna and Chris were confused about prioritizing the required renovations in their home. The budget for doing these home renovation projects is set for Carmine and Mike.

Regarding selecting the hosts, HGTV President Jane Latman, in a press release for the show, stated:

"Our secret sauce is our ability to spot talented and inspiring experts who will appeal to viewers with their fresh, fun takes on real estate, renovation, and all things related to home”

However, after seeing the success of the previous season, the makers of the show have increased their budget for the new season.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode of Inside Out Season 2 on August 22 at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das