What is Selena Gomez's net worth? Perez Hilton reacts to Forbes report claiming singer's mental health start-up hasn't been paying its staff

Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to a report related to Selena Gomez by Forbes on May 10, 2025. The outlet claimed in their report that Gomez’s mental health startup, Wondermind, reportedly failed to pay its staff members.

Ad

The report also alleged that Selena’s mother and CEO, Mandy Teefey, told the employees that she had taken a loan against her home to complete the pending payments. Furthermore, the freelancers and vendors have not been paid yet, and employees have received one of the pending paychecks so far.

In a video shared through his YouTube channel on Sunday, May 11, Perez addressed the Forbes report by questioning the reasons behind Mandy taking a loan, considering that Selena Gomez is already earning a lot. Perez continued referring to Gomez as he said,

Ad

Trending

“She started this company with her mother. She’s affiliated with it. Can’t she help her mom out instead of having to take a loan out on her home? My mind is being blown.”

Ad

Notably, Selena Gomez is known for her work as a singer, actress, and beauty business owner. She has been a part of shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, and her fortune is estimated to be almost $1 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Perez said that, as per a spokesperson for Wondermind, the ongoing situation has been resolved and that everyone is reportedly expected to receive their money by May 11, 2025. He continued revealing more details, as he stated:

Ad

“The spokesperson says quote like many startups, Wondermind has been working through its own set of growing pains. I understand growing pains but this seems like mismanagement. It should not have gotten to this point. Any good businessperson would have seen this coming and taken steps to avoid this, not once but twice.”

Perez stated that two current employees alleged that the company’s problems began around two years ago when Mandy Teefey became the CEO. The employees reportedly claimed that Mandy does not have the knowledge to make a brand successful and that Selena Gomez does not hold a big position in Wondermind. Hilton continued addressing the employees’ claims and added:

Ad

“They claim that Selena met with staff only once in three years. A company spokesperson, however, insists this is absolutely not true and argues that Gomez’s involvement speaks for itself.”

Selena Gomez’s net worth: Properties, earnings, and other details

As mentioned, the Grand Prairie, Texas native has accumulated a huge fan base for being active in the music and acting industry for decades. She has launched a few companies throughout her journey, including Rare Beauty, which has accumulated revenue worth $1.4 billion so far, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

The outlet stated that the makeup company features different products, with a starting price of $5. Moreover, Selena Gomez is reportedly the owner of around 51% of the company.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez’s sponsored posts on social media for different brands are also her source of income. Apart from that, she finalized a deal worth $30 million with Puma around eight years ago and signed an endorsement deal with Coach in 2016 for $10 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Ad

The Behaving Badly star has purchased multiple properties in various locations. One of the luxurious houses is located in Tarzana, California, which was sold in 2014.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gomez bought another house the same year for $3.69 million, followed by a new property in Texas. She owns three more properties in California.

As a singer, Selena Gomez is famous for her albums such as Revival and Rare. She has become a popular face for being featured on shows like Only Murders in the Building, Saturday Night Live, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More