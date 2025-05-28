"There's no two sides to this" - Kjersti Flaa explains why the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni scandal is getting more media attention than the Diddy case

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us legal drama and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial have notably caused an uproar in Hollywood and the music industry. Recently, Norwegian junket reporter and journalist Kjersti Flaa shared her opinion on why the Lively-Baldoni legal drama is allegedly getting more media attention than the Diddy trial.

On May 26, 2025, Kjersti Flaa took to YouTube and shared a video reacting to a Forbes article that was published on May 25, with the headline, Taylor Swift And Blake Lively: Subpoena, Spectacle And Scrutiny.

In her video, the journalist noted that the media is victimizing Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, and that they are “just being used for clickbait.” She also added that the Forbes article is “comparing the attention” that the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama is getting to the P Diddy scandal in media.

“It seems like the media just wants to double down because they know that if they change the narrative now, it will make them look really bad or really dumb, and they don't want that to happen. With P Diddy, there's no two sides to this,” she said.

Kjersti Flaa explained in the video that the Another Simple Favor actress “portrayed” herself as a victim to begin with, and that the people, after watching the evidence, “stopped believing her.” She compared this to the Diddy case, adding that there are not many people out there who believe that the rapper should be “a free man” or that he “didn't do these things.”

Kjersti Flaa claims that the media wants the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama in the centre

Kjersti Flaa, in her Flaawsome Talk show, claimed that people find Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama more “fascinating” than the Diddy trial, even though they have seen video evidence of what the rapper has allegedly done. She believes the 55-year-old musician is “obviously guilty” the way she sees it, and from what the evidence showed in the New York court.

Kjersti Flaa in the video further added:

“With Blake Lively, though, this is what people find so fascinating… because we did, or a lot of people did believe her at first. But then when Justin Baldoni came with the evidence people stopped believing it. But the media still wants to push that narrative on us.”

The journalist also discussed how men and women are allegedly different when it comes to drama and added:

“Women are more dramatic. It's not a sexist thing to say. In my life in my career the drama that I've experienced have come from other women. And I think it's nothing wrong in saying that... Men and women are different. Women thrive more on drama. It's the fact women loves to watch reality shows. Men don't really like that because women like drama.”

The trial for the ongoing legal dispute between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Baldoni, is reportedly set for March 9, 2026. Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently in the third week of his trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and more.

