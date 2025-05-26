Zack Peter misnames Taylor Swift's father while discussing jaw-dropping claims about Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal drama

Taylor Swift's involvement in Lively and Baldoni's legal feud is actively being discussed online. Pop news commentator Zack Peter recently commented on Candace Owens' claims about Swift's father's involvement in the drama. In the May 22 episode of No Filter With Zack Peter, the podcaster was joined by Lauren Neidigh from Court of Random Opinion and Leanne Newton to discuss the issue.

In her May 22 video, Candace addressed the May 14 letter filed by Baldoni's team, which claimed that Lively's attorney reportedly threatened Swift to publicly endorse Blake or their personal chats would be released. She then alleged that the person providing this information to Baldoni's lawyer was allegedly Swift's father.

"Who was this unexpected dragon that has now served Blake Lively and Brian Reynolds on a silver platter.....Drum roll, please...Allegedly. Allegedly. Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift. I love this so much....this means the mother of dragons, Khesi, forgot that there could be a father to the dragon," Candace said.

Reacting to Owens' remarks on his podcast, Zack mistakenly referred to Swift's partner, Travis, instead of her father.

"What did you guys think of Candace Owens' announcement yesterday that she has a source who claims that it was Taylor Swift's dad, Travis? Um, oh sorry, his name's not Travis. What's his name, dude? No, not Travis. I was...Well, cuz everybody keeps speculating. They're like, "It was either Travis. It was her dad. Um, it was...Scott is the dad's name," Zack said.

Lauren playfully responded:

"Wrong daddy."

Later, Zack asked Lauren Neidigh if she believed Owens' claim that it was Swift's dad who called Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, to withdraw the subpoena. Lauren replied:

"It makes the most sense."

What did Candace Owens claim about Taylor Swift's father?

There were reports that Swift's father supported his daughter in Blake Lively's legal feud. As reported by Page Six on May 24, Scott Swift reportedly reached out to Justin Baldoni's legal team, stating that Blake Lively had threatened his daughter with leaking personal chats if she did not publicly take a stand for her. He reportedly said that he didn't want her daughter to be dragged into the dispute.

Political commentator Candace Owens claimed that Swift's father was unhappy with Lively's alleged threats against his daughter and her legal team. In the May 22 episode of her podcast, Owens referred to Swift's father as an "unexpected dragon" and said:

"This was a savage move...I wanna be clear, the reason why I respect this move is because it's his daughter. I'm always going to respect a parent that is willing to burn it all down to the ground to protect their kid. But what clearly set him off...would have been this extortion attempt," Owens said.

More about the revocation of Taylor Swift's subpoena document in Blake Lively's legal tussle

Taylor Swift has been named in the cross-lawsuits between Lively and Baldoni since the beginning of the legal drama and was eventually subpoenaed. As reported by Global News on May 22, both Lively's and Swift's legal teams filed motions earlier this month to strike the subpoena.

As reported by People on May 22, Justin Baldoni's team withdrew the subpoena issued to the pop star. The exact reasons have yet to be confirmed by Baldoni's team. However, many speculate that Swift's team reached out to Baldoni's team to resolve the matter.

Podcaster Zack Peter, in his May 22 Instagram video, citing a few media reports, claimed that Baldoni's team has the required information for Swift's side, and hence the subpoena was dropped.

Earlier, on May 14, Justin Baldoni's team filed a letter in the court alleging that Blake Lively was threatening Taylor Swift if the pop star did not come out in support of her publicly. However, this filing was quashed a day later.

