Who is JoJo Siwa dating? Perez Hilton claims she got "some good d*ck" and went "crazy" amid recent romance with reality star

On June 23, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on JoJo Siwa's recent interview. In that interview, she revealed that she previously felt pressured to come out as a lesbian.

This came after JoJo Siwa publicly confirmed that she is currently dating her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star Chris Hughes. In a June 2 interview with The Guardian, Siwa expressed that she is "head over heels" for him.

During the interview with the Daily Mail's YOU Magazine, JoJo Siwa claimed that she identified as a pans*xual when she was 17. She explained that at that time, she did not care about gender when it came to whom she liked. However, she later considered herself a lesbian.

Looking back at coming out as a lesbian, Siwa said she felt like she "boxed" herself in with that label because she felt pressured to do so. She claimed that this pressure partly came from the LGBTQ+ community, including people she knew and romantic partners she had.

"When I came out at 17, I said: 'I’m pans*xual, because I don’t care [about gender].' But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: 'I’m a lesbian.' And I think I did that because of pressure. In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times," Siwa alleged.

She added that once she came out as a lesbian, it felt like she had to stick with that label.

"You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, 'Oh, I’m a lesbian,' you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, s*xuality is fluid."

Reacting to Siwa's comments, Perez Hilton shared a blog link from his self-titled website on X.

"A lot of people are coming for #JoJoSiwa. But, I get it. She gets some good d*ck and she goes crazy!" Hilton captioned the post.

Perez Hilton reacts to JoJo Siwa's interview (Image via X/@Perez)

In his blog, Hilton agreed with Siwa that s*xuality is a "beautiful fluid rainbow spectrum thingy". However, he mentioned that it was unfair to blame the LGBTQ+ community for pressuring her into coming out as a lesbian, even if that was not her intention.

"At the end of the day, it was her own responsibility to define her s*xuality how she saw fit. We seem to remember the community embracing her all along the way. Maybe things were different for her behind closed doors," Hilton noted.

He further emphasized that the LGBTQ+ community has always been supportive of the Karma singer.

"I feel, like, so queer" — JoJo Siwa opens up about her s*xual identity

During the April 22 episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo Siwa told RuPaul's Drag Race UK alum Danny Beard that she strongly indentifies as queer.

"I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?" Siwa said.

The Dance Moms alum explained that for a long time, she identified as a lesbian. However, as she entered CBB UK she came to the realization that she more accurately identifies as queer.

"And I think that’s really cool," JoJo Siwa added.

She further discussed about switching letters in the LGBTQ+ acronym, stating that she no longer identifies with "L" for lesbian and has now adopted "Q" for queer.

"I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q baby! That's what I love about s*xuality."

According to Decider, prior to dating Chris Hughes, Siwa was in a relationship with DJ and podcaster Kath Ebbs. They made their relationship official in a TikTok post on April 14, 2024.

However, they separated in 2025 after Keth claimed in a now-deleted TikTok uploaded on April 26, 2025, that Siwa broke up with at the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. season 24 afterparty.

