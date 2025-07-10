Why is Jojo Siwa pregnant trending online? Uproar over viral Chris Hughes videos explored 

Recently, rumors spread on social media that Jojo Siwa might be pregnant with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes. The claim started on TikTok, suggesting that 22-year-old Jojo was secretly expecting her first child.

Users on TikTok edited some of Jojo and Chris' recent PDA-filled interactions to back the pregnancy speculations. X user @ivangtv_ analysed one particular video by TikToker @thatinfluencerdramaa where Chris could be seen hugging Jojo while his hands affectionately rest on the side of her stomach.

The gesture prompted some netizens to theorize that Jojo was likely sporting a small baby bump in the video, which Chris protectively caressed.

More people began expressing their shock online after believing the rumor. Some genuinely enquired about the truth. The overwhelming posts about the Dance Moms alum's supposed pregnancy soon made "Jojo Siwa pregnant" one of the trending search terms online.

Jojo Siwa met Chris Hughes on the set of Celebrity Big Brother UK season 24. They sparked romance rumors shortly after the show began airing on ITV1 in April this year.

Viewers questioned Jojo's then-budding closeness with the 32-year-old former Love Island UK star as she was dating Kath Ebbs at the time. Jojo, who previously identified as a lesbian, broke up with Ebbs during the show's wrapping up celebrations.

Despite initially claiming they shared a deep platonic bond in several interviews after the show ended, Jojo and Chris ultimately confirmed their romance in June. She told The Guardian in a statement:

"It's not platonic anymore, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way."

Following the announcement, the Karma singer expressed that she no longer identified herself as a lesbian, but rather a queer individual.

Jojo Siwa plays 2 truths & a lie amid pregnancy rumors

Jojo Siwa further fueled the rumors that she's expecting a baby with Chris Hughes in her latest TikTok post. The 22-year-old took to the social media platform on Wednesday, July 9, with the tune of her Bette Davis Eyes cover. As she lip-synced to the song, sitting on a revolving chair, the subtext on the video read, "2 truths & a lie...".

She went on to add the statements for the game. One of which claimed Jojo never smoked a cigarette in her life. The second statement was:

"I'm pregnant".

The third statement for the game read:

"This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

However, there's no confirmation of this rumor that Jojo Siwa is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

This is not the first time Jojo's name has been involved in a pregnancy hoax. In 2023, when a similar theory circulated online, the singer responded through her Snapchat account. She clarified she was not pregnant and shared that she did not have plans of extending her family until she gets older.

Back then, Jojo Siwa also said she would more likely opt for adopting a child in the future, as she saw herself as a lesbian at the time.

Regardless, alongside clearing the air, Jojo humored the pregnancy speculations by holding her stomach, in imitation of pregnant women in general. The singer's actions were condemned online. Many pointed out it was insensitive of her to joke about pregnancy, as there are women who have been through fertility issues.

Jojo has yet to comment on the pregnancy rumors this time.

