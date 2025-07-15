Love Island UK couple Wil and Uma share relationship update

Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh were participants on Love Island UK season 11, which had come out in 2024. Their journey on the show was marked by the ups and downs they saw as a couple and how their season ended.

After Uma was chosen by Reuben to be his pair, Wil was left single and was eliminated from the villa. Following this, Uma walked out of the villa voluntarily because she didn't want to be with anyone else.

Furthermore, Wil and Uma's Instagram posts suggested that they were in a relationship. Currently, almost a year after they appeared on Love Island UK season 11, Uma has announced their engagement on her Instagram handle, in a post dated July 14.

In the series of pictures she posted, she flaunted her diamond ring, given to her by her fiancé, Wil. He also confirmed the news to his followers by putting up a picture of them clinking their glasses with a ring on Uma's finger.

Following the news, stars and fans of the show poured in their wishes in the comment section.

Love Island UK star Uma Jammeh's engagement announcement post

Uma posted a thread of pictures on her Instagram, which featured her in a green halter neck dress. It also had videos of her flaunting her big diamond ring as she stood in the backdrop of a hill in a villa.

"We’ve been sitting on a bad boy piece of information," read the caption on her post.

Wil also posted a picture of the two of them clinking their glasses, with the ring on Uma's finger, and wrote,

"Cheers to that".

Uma's post saw comments by many people and stars of Love Island UK. Grace Rosa from the last season of the show also dropped a comment saying that she was crying because the news was out. Other Love Island UK stars who congratulated the couple were Samie Elishi, Sophie Piper, and Mimi Tafara, among others.

Uma appeared in the reality show on Day 5 of season 11. In the first week, she chose to pair with Ayo after going on a date with him. Further in the season, in week two, she coupled up with Omar and came to the verge of elimination because people voted them as their least favorite couple. However, the men of the villa chose to save Uma, as she paired with Omar again.

Wil entered the villa in week 3, and opted to take Uma to a separate villa for a night away. After their date and a few days of talking, Uma chose to recouple with Wil.

The course of their future on Love Island UK changed in week 6, when new bombshells, Josh and Reuben, chose to take Uma on a date. The day after the date, Reuben chose to steal Uma from Wil and coupled up with her. This left Wil single, and he was eliminated from the villa. Uma's heart lay with Wil so she left the villa voluntarily.

For more updates on Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson, fans can follow their respective Instagrams, @umajammeh and @wilandersonn

