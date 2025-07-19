Who got eliminated from Love Island UK season 12 so far? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 premiered on ITV on June 9. The contestants explored various connections throughout the season to determine who they were most drawn to. While some took these connections further and coupled up with each other, others failed to find a partner and were eliminated from the show.

Most eliminations took place during the recoupling, but there were also instances where contestants chose to eliminate themselves due to their own reasons.

So far, 40 episodes have aired in the current season. Among the male Islanders who have been eliminated are Tommy Bradley, Ben Holbrough, Chris Middleton, Martin Enitan, Ryan Bannister, Remell Mullins, Shea Mannings, Giorgio Russo, Will Means, Blu Chegini, and Harrison Solomon.

Meanwhile, the eliminated female contestants include Lucy Quinn, Andrada Pop, Emily Moran, Rheo Parnell, Yas Broom, Alima Gagigo, Megan Clarke, Malisha Jordan, Caprice Alexandra, Poppy Harrison, and Sophie Lee.

Which Islander got eliminated in the recent Love Island UK season 12 episode?

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 40, which premiered on ITV2 on July 18, 2025, Harrison took the entire day to decide if he wanted to stay in the villa or self-eliminate himself to continue his connection with Lauren, who was dumped in an earlier episode.

At the end of episode 40, Harrison pulled over Harry and Dejon for a conversation, informing them that he had come to a decision. He shared that he decided to leave because he hadn't felt true to himself.

The Love Island UK star explained that he strongly believes he can see himself with Lauren on the outside, possibly making her his long-term girlfriend.

"I feel like I'm just not going to find anyone that even comes close to that in here. I think right now it's my time now I need to go. I need to go find Lauren. I want to tell you boys first because you are my closest here," he added.

Harry chimed in, admitting that seeing him go didn’t feel good. Still, he acknowledged that, in his opinion, Harrison was making the right decision, before confidently adding that he was going to win Lauren over.

Harrison then went over to ask everyone to gather around the fire pit as he had something to say. Standing in front of his fellow Love Island UK season 12 castmates, he delivered a speech explaining his reason for leaving to everyone.

"I just wanted to let you all know that I'm gonna be leaving the villa tonight. So you can tell that I probably had a great day and I think that's obviously because of Lauren leaving last night. Prior to coming to the villa, I wanted to find a girlfriend, someone that I wanted to introduce to my family. And I feel like I found out yesterday, when she left," he started his speech.

The Love Island UK season 12 contestant continued:

"I think you guys can probably tell that mine and Lauren's connection with something special and something hard, something hard to find, something rare to find. So I feel like on this one, I just have to stay true to myself and just follow my heart."

After explaining his reason to exit the villa, Harrison took time to thank all of his fellow contestants for making his time on the show one of the "best" experiences of his life.

Most contestants cried after hearing Harrison talk about leaving the villa. In a better sweet moment, islanders, including Dejon, Harry, Helena, and Meg, expressed their pride in his decision and wished him good luck with his future with Lauren.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes premiere every day on ITV2 and ITVX. The reality dating show introduced a new batch of single contestants looking to explore different connections in the process of finding their ideal partner.

