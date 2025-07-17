“I’m not gonna have any expectations”- Love Island UK star Billykiss considers keeping things open with Cach

The latest episode of Love Island UK season 12 was released on July 16. It saw a recoupling ceremony which shook the dynamics of the islanders. Toni and Harrison coupled up, leaving Cach and Lauren single. Both Cach and Lauren then paired up with Casa bombshells, Emma and Ty.

Ad

While Billykiss chose to couple up with Boris again, she felt like their connection was fading, according to what she told him earlier in the episode. They both agreed on keeping things open and exploring their chances with other islanders. Billykiss also discussed this conversation of hers and Boris with Cach and told him she was open to exploring with him.

She also understood that he wouldn't be able to jump into a coupling with her right away because he had just split with Toni and was heartbroken. So she told him she was open to taking things slowly and would be okay if he was pursuing other connections in the villa.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not gonna have any expectations," she said.

Earlier in the episode, Boris went out on a date with Emma and shared a kiss with her, something that made his chances with Billykiss even thinner.

Billykiss and Cach's connection on Love Island UK season 12

In a chat with Cach on Love Island UK, Billykiss revealed that Boris told her he was open to exploring other connections in the villa. She then laughed and said that she felt the same way. She told Cach that while she wanted to get to know him, she understood that he had gone through a lot the day before.

Ad

Ad

Here, she was referring to the heartbreak he took after his partner, Toni, decided to couple up with Harrison. She asked him if he had moved on from the situation and demanded to know more about how he was taking it.

"That's dead in the water," said Cach.

Billykiss empathised with him and said she couldn't imagine how he could have been feeling. He said he could have felt differently about Toni and the whole situation if she and Harrison had dealt with the Love Island UK recoupling differently. But because of the curveball he was hit with, he didn't feel like he was the victim.

Ad

Billykiss clarified that she would be okay with him getting to know other people while he was getting to know her. She said she wouldn't feel any type of way if he chose to do that because their connection was in the nascent stage, and she wanted the same thing.

"Like if you want to pull me, you can pull me. If we have group convos, we have group convos. And whatever happens...happens," Billykiss said.

Ad

Ad

Earlier in the Love Island UK episode, Billykiss had a conversation with Boris about keeping things open. He told her he wanted to explore other connections in the villa. She thought his energy had "shifted", and the spark she felt with him was "slowly dissolving," and she blamed him for it.

She reminded him that all she ever asked for was transparency and honesty, while Boris said he was trying to give her those things. She stated that it was okay because at the end of the day, she didn't really care about their connection. Meanwhile, Cach got emotional about his split with Toni and confided in Ty.

Ad

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveisland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More