"Nip it in the bud" — Love Island UK star Helena gives Harry a firm warning over flirty comments to Angel

On the July 22, 2025 episode of Love Island UK season 12, Helena addressed her concerns to Harry regarding his recent interaction with Angel. During their private conversation, Helena expressed discomfort about what she interpreted as flirtatious behavior from Harry.Specifically, she referred to Harry’s earlier remark to Angel, saying:“You’ve got to nip it in the bud with the whole f**king flirty comments on Angel.”The conversation clarified Helena’s position and expectations, while Harry acknowledged her concerns and responded to the situation accordingly.Love Island UK star Helena addresses Harry’s comments to Angel and sets clear boundariesHelena calls out Harry’s underwear comment View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHelena and Harry’s talk on Love Island UK began after a moment where Harry had asked Angel if she was wearing underwear. Helena confronted him about it, questioning the nature of his comment and its implications. She pointed to the moment explicitly, emphasizing that Harry had been &quot;asking about her knickers.&quot; He initially responded by minimizing the interaction.“What’s saying that you wearing underwear? It’s sort of like a general sort of question,” he said.Helena continued to explain why she found the question inappropriate, especially given Angel’s recent intentions. “She’s basically obviously trying to pursue you or was trying to pursue you, so,” she told him.From her perspective, the comment could be misinterpreted as encouragement, despite Helena and Harry being coupled at the time. He replied by emphasizing Helena’s physical presence during the moment he made that comment, stating that she &quot;sat right there.&quot; Helena responded by clarifying that her concern was more about perception than presence.Harry agrees to change his behavior View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnce Helena expressed how Angel might have interpreted the exchange, Harry reassured her that he understood the situation and would adjust his actions accordingly. He asked for clarity by confirming whether she wanted him to &quot;reign it right in,&quot; and Helena responded affirmatively.Harry then assured Helena he would control or stop his behavior around Angel moving forward. As the conversation continued, Helena further elaborated that she believed Angel may still view Harry as a potential option due to these types of comments. “With Angel, I think it just looks, you know, like you’re still f**king trying a little bit, do you know what I mean?” she said.Harry responded by clarifying that he is &quot;not.&quot; Helena emphasized that these moments could be leading Angel to think the door is still open. “Okay, I understand that. All right, babe, yeah, sorry. Sorry about that,” Harry said.The Love Island UK star reassured Helena that he was not interested in Angel and recognized the need to make his boundaries clear.Helena reflects on the moment View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the conversation, Helena shared her thoughts during a Love Island UK confessional. She recounted how the talk unfolded and how Harry took her message.“Harry made a couple of comments to Angel. So, yeah, I mean, he took it really well,” she said.According to Helena, Harry responded positively and promised to avoid repeating the behavior. She explained that Harry told her he would not do that again, which she described as &quot;sick,&quot; and took it as a clear acknowledgment. She also acknowledged the experience of voicing her concern directly, saying:“When you actually stand up for yourself, and tell a voice of like what they can’t do. And it goes well. I might do this more often.”The situation ended with both parties understanding each other’s perspectives. Harry agreed to adjust his approach, and Helena expressed satisfaction with how the conversation went.Stream season 12 of Love Island UK on Hulu anytime.