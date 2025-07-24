Why did Shakira break up with Conor in Love Island UK season 12? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 aired episode 44 this week on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, on ITV. The episode saw Shakira conflicted about her feelings towards Conor and spoke to Toni about the same. The cast member told her friend that although she liked Conor, she didn't think she was &quot;completely&quot; over the &quot;Harry situation.&quot;While Toni told her that her feelings were valid, she asked if she was courageous enough to talk to Conor about her feelings. She told Toni that she didn't know if he would understand and her friend assured her that eventually they would be able to be friends again. Later in the episode, Shakira pulled Conor for a chat and expressed herself. She told him she felt &quot;such a pressure&quot; and said she wasn't in a position to be able to give him everything he wanted because she wasn't over the &quot;other situation.&quot; She told him that she didn't want to hurt him and also that she didn't want to be with anyone at the moment. &quot;I ignored it&quot;— Conor chimes in on Shakira's claims that she believed she was over Harry in Love Island UK season 12 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the latest episode of Love Island UK season 12, Shakira spoke to Conor about her feelings and said she didn't want to hurt him anymore. The female islander added that she felt a sense of pressure and that they were in different places. She added that &quot;hurt people hurt people,&quot; and she didn't want to do that to him. The Love Island UK male cast member asked what she meant, and Shakira admitted to not knowing what she meant. She told him that she was trying to &quot;stick this out&quot; while Conor wondered if that meant that she was waiting for a bombshell to enter Love Island UK season 12. She clarified that wasn't the case and added that she didn't want to be with anyone. While speaking about her past connection with Harry, she said that everything she thought she had gotten over the Love Island UK star, something happened. Meanwhile, Conor stated that he was &quot;dragged&quot; along in the situation. Shakira told the cast member that she didn't have mixed feelings when they had started talking, but Conor said that he could feel it from the beginning. &quot;I ignored it just because I was trusting in what you were saying,&quot; he said. Shakira told the islander that she didn't want to pursue a relationship with Harry either because he wasn't what she was looking for. &quot;It's just hard,&quot; she added. Conor offered a different perspective and said that if it was &quot;that hard&quot; with someone, he would maintain distance, which she hadn't done. Conor recalled Shakira and Harry's conversation from earlier in the Love Island UK season 12 episode and pointed out that, although they hadn't spoken all day, Shakira didn't even acknowledge him. He said it felt &quot;sh*tty, and made Conor feel like a fool. &quot;I actually don't even know what to say to be honest,&quot; Conor said as he got emotional. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShakira assured Conor that she liked him, but that she couldn't give him what he wanted, while Conor told the cast member that he had shared things with her that he wouldn't tell anyone else. Shakira told him that she had been trying, and the male islander assured her that it wasn't her fault. The two broke up just as two dumped islanders returned to the show as bombshells. Tune in on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.