“He is my best friend first”: Love Island UK star Shakira couples up with Conor 

Love Island UK season 12 episode 37 was aired on July 15, 2025. The recoupling ceremony in this episode was an important one because it came as the extended aftermath of Movie Night, where the contestants saw clips of their partners mingling with the bombshells in Casa Amor.

Ad

Conor and Shakira both entered the villa on the first day, unlike some of the bombshells who entered later on, so they knew each other for quite a while. As the season progressed, they became friends and confided in each other often. In episode 37, when Shakira had to choose who she wanted to couple up with, she decided to go for Conor.

"Before anything, he is my best friend first," she said, giving a reason for her choice.

Ad

Trending

She chose him over Ty, the bombshell she was previously paired with, because she had known Conor since before him and felt a stronger connection with him.

Shakira's recoupling speech for Conor in Love Island UK season 12 episode 37

Shakira went back and forth between Ben and Harry at the start of the season. She first coupled up with the former, only for bombshell Toni to steal him from her, leaving her single. She was given 24 hours to find another boy and couple up with him if she wanted to save herself from the elimination.

Ad

Ad

So, she found a connection with Harry and coupled up with him, sending his partner, Sophie, home. Two days later, on day four of the season, she decided to explore her initial connection and recoupled with Ben. They paired up again in the consecutive recoupling ceremony on day 8 as well.

However, she pivoted to Harry on day 13 and remained with him until day 25, after which she decided to return to Ben again. Her last match was with Ty, a bombshell she met during the Casa Amor segment of the show. However, in the recoupling ceremony in episode 37 of Love Island UK, she chose to couple up with Conor and gave a speech that backed her decision.

Ad

"He's been with me through highs and lows through the villa, he's my shoulder to cry on. My voice of reason," said Shakira.

Shakira said that someone told her that the best relationships were often built on the foundation of friendships, and she was excited to see if that was true. She added that speaking to him was as easy as breathing, even when they didn't talk about anything important. She added that he made her laugh and that she always felt safe with him.

Ad

Like Shakira, Conor, too, had several matches throughout his journey on Love Island UK season 12. His first pair was Helena, but he soon paired up with Toni, who was initially with Ben, Shakira's former flame. Then, on a group date with bombshells Emily, Malisha, and Yasmin, Conor's sparks flew with Emily.

Ad

So on day 8, he chose to couple up with Emily. They remained together during the next recoupling ceremony, held on day 13, and the subsequent one, on day 16. However, come day 19, Conor's interests changed, and he chose to pair up with Alima.

Then, when bombshell Billykiss took him on a date on day 22, he coupled up with her the next day. Their connection only lasted two days because on day 25, Conor coupled up with Yasmin, right before going to the Casa Amor. During the Casa phase, he connected with Emma, Harry's ex, and brought her back with him to the Love Island UK villa.

Ad

During all this, Shakira was always his constant. They confided in each other and understood one another like none of their matches did. By episode 37 of Love Island UK, they realized that their connection was more special than they might have thought, and they coupled up with one another.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveisland, for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More