Who all was dumped on Love Island UK season 12 episode 45? Details explored 

Love Island UK season 12 episode 45 was released on July 22. The episode saw two islanders bidding adieu to the Mallorcan villa. They were dumped on the basis of a public vote, which asked the viewers to vote for their favorite islanders. Emma and Boris received the fewest votes from the viewers, so they became the least favorite boy and girl of the lot. The duo had started to explore their chances with each other after leaving their initial partners, Billykiss and Connor. So right after their eviction, they told Maya Jama, the host, that they wanted to continue getting to know each other even outside the villa. Emma had entered the season while at odds with Harry because he was her ex. But by the time she exited the villa, the two had sorted their differences and were on amicable terms. Before leaving the Love Island UK villa, Emma shared that because of her time with Harry at the villa, she was always going to have his back. Why were Boris and Emma dumped from Love Island UK season 12 episode 45? There are myriad ways islanders could go home. They could be left single by their partner, or by a bombshell they thought was going to couple up with them. They could enter as bombshells and could leave because bombshells can't always break the existing bonds. Boris and Emma were sent home on none of these grounds. They went home because they were voted as the viewers' least favorite boy and the least favorite girl. Before this, when the viewers were asked to vote for the most compatible couple, on Love Island UK Day 34, Emma and Connor came last. They were bound to go home that very day, but Shakira and Ty, the couple to receive the highest votes, saved them. Episode 45 was consistently the second time Emma had scored low on the public voting, so her eviction didn't come as a surprise. Boris, a Casa Amor bombshell, paired up with Billykiss and came back to the villa with her. However, he told her he wanted to end things because he had lost the spark. Meanwhile, he started exploring his chances with Emma. But things got complicated between the two when Emma kept gravitating to her ex, Harry. A few days back, a 24UR interview with the bombshell resurfaced. It was from 2024, when he participated in a Slovenian reality series called Kmetija, aka The Farm. In the interview, the Love Island UK star said that he didn't believe in falling in love on TV. His statement was noted by the fans who wondered why he was on Love Island UK if he indeed meant what he said. This statement of Boris, along with his lack of chemistry with the ladies of the show, led fans to vote him as their least favorite boy. When Maya Jama announced that it was Emma and Boris who were going home, she asked the latter if he would continue getting to know Emma outside the villa, and he said he would. &quot;Obviously, me and Boris are in a very early stage of dating, but yeah, I'm glad I met someone,&quot; said Emma. Maya then mentioned to Harry that getting to spend a few weeks with an ex comes by rarely and asked him how he felt about it. Harry said that they hadn't spoken at all in a while, and encountering Emma in the show warmed him up to her a bit. Emma also said that she would always have Harry's back because of the connection they built while on Love Island UK. For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @loveisland.