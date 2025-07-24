What happened between Harry and Shakira in Love Island UK season 12 on July 24, 2025? Details explored

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode that aired on July 24, 2025, Harry and Shakira had an emotional conversation during which the female islander confessed her feelings towards him. For the unversed, the two were a couple until Harry expressed interest in Helena and Shakira, who was uninterested in being involved in a love triangle, broke up with Harry and pursued other islanders. Harry, on his part, made things exclusive with Helena. However, not too long after, he and Shakira started talking again.In the latest episode, Harry asked Shakira if she was alright, noting that he didn't like to see her sad. Shakira said she didn't like being sad and that Harry's speaking to her didn't help. When Harry told her that although he didn't know what was going on, he could &quot;read between the lines&quot; and guess what she was thinking, Shakira said:&quot;I still felt very strongly towards you. I just don't think that I really dealt with the situation how I should have dealt with it or how I would deal with it.&quot;Shakira speaks to Harry about her feelings in Love Island UK season 12 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the latest episode of Love Island UK season 12, Harry checked up on Shakira to see why she was upset. The female islander admitted to having feelings for him and told him that she didn't think that she had processed what had happened between them properly. Shakira also stated that Harry and Helena's making their relationship exclusive on Love Island UK season 12 may have brought up some feelings that she didn't know existed. She further commented on breaking up with Conor and said that she couldn't be in a &quot;situation&quot; with someone and continue hurting people until she knew how she felt. Harry asked if checking up on her helped and Shakira said, &quot;Nope.&quot; She added that even though that's what she would want, it didn't help at all. Shakira added that she wanted a lot of things even though she knew she wouldn't get them. The male Love Island UK star comforted her by telling her that although it may have looked like he &quot;just moved on&quot; quickly with Helena, their relationship was not &quot;one-sided.&quot; &quot;And I just tried to bury it and just not think about it,&quot; he added. He added that even if Shakira didn't believe him, he &quot;felt it.&quot; Harry added that he hadn't been able to process things either but was trying to &quot;get on with things.&quot; Shakira pointed out that he seemed happy, and Harry stated that was his &quot;default&quot; feeling. Shakira half-joked that there were a few times when she wanted to rip Harry's &quot;f*cking head off.&quot;&quot;I thought you were gonna rip my clothes off. Rip the hea doff sounds more appropriate. Far more appropriate,&quot; Harry said. The Love Island UK star told Shakira that she was an &quot;amazing woman&quot; and that he wanted her to be happy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the episode, Shakira told Toni about her and Harry's conversation and said that the male islander seemed happy with Helena till the time she hid her feelings. When Toni asked if Harry really was happy with Helena, Shakira noted that she still felt that there was something between her and Harry. Meanwhile, Harry spoke to Dejon about his situation, and the latter reminded him that he had something with Helena and urged him to divert his energy there. Dejon asked Harry if he still had feelings for Shakira. &quot;Yeah, I do,&quot; Harry said. Tune in on Friday, July 25, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.