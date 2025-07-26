  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "You fail me every single time" — Love Island UK star Helena confronts Harry over secret chats with former girlfriends revealed at The Grafties

"You fail me every single time" — Love Island UK star Helena confronts Harry over secret chats with former girlfriends revealed at The Grafties

By Stephany Montero
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:02 GMT
Love Island UK star Helena (Image via Instagram/@helenaforddd)
Love Island UK star Helena (Image via Instagram/@helenaforddd)

Love Island UK released a new episode on July 25, 2025. In this episode, Helena spoke to Harry about the video clips that were shown at The Grafties, a public-voted award night at the villa where Islanders watched unseen footage and received trophies for various categories. The clips revealed Harry's ongoing chats with his exes, Emma and Shakira. Addressing the same, Helena stated:

Ad
“I’ve backed you the whole time I’ve been in here and you fail me every single time.”

The footage led to heightened tension between the pair, with Helena questioning Harry’s loyalty and intentions, especially after he had recently asked her to be exclusive. By the end of their conversation, Helena decided to walk away from the relationship.

Helena questions Harry’s loyalty after The Grafties segment reveals secret chats with exes on Love Island UK

Flirty conversations with Emma resurface

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

During The Grafties, Harry’s exchange with his ex-girlfriend Emma was played for the entire villa. In the flashback, Harry told Emma he would always have love for her and admitted he couldn't "compare" anyone to her.

The video clip concluded with Emma saying she would see him "back at home in bed," followed by Harry replying:

“See you at home, dear. Cut the house off the market, won’t we?”
Ad

Back at the Love Island UK villa, Helena reacted to the clip by calling Harry a "joke" and said she didn’t expect him to talk about being in bed with his ex-girlfriend on the outside. Harry attempted to explain that they had a long history and that he still had "love" for Emma, but Helena responded that:

“Saying I love you and having love for you in the same sentence is crazy.”
Ad

Comments to Shakira add more tension

Ad

The situation escalated further when a second clip showed Harry’s private conversation with Shakira. In the segment, Harry asked Shakira:

“Do you think it would have been better for you if we stayed together? I think it would have been a better experience.”

Shakira replied that she disagreed, saying she believed he "would have just continued hurting me." After the video, Helena confronted Harry and pointed out his earlier statement about Shakira, specifically the "better experience" comment. Harry responded:

Ad
"She was very down and I said I think it would have been a better experience if we stayed together, and tried to clarify that he was only trying to comfort Shakira.

Shakira herself confirmed that Harry was referring to her during the chat, calling it "about me to be fair."

Helena ends the relationship

youtube-cover
Ad

Later, in a one-on-one interaction, Helena expressed her feelings about everything that had happened. She told Harry she felt like a "f**king idiot", referring to how she had stood by him in the Love Island UK villa. She also said:

“Even with Emma, I actually now wish I could go outside and apologize to her… because you’ve been feeding her this sht the whole time.”*
Ad

When Helena asked why Harry had asked her to be exclusive while still entertaining other conversations, Harry claimed it was "new information to me", adding that he had not yet processed the breakup. He added:

“There was never anything with Shakira. I had one conversation with her there. One conversation with her on the side.”

Helena then asked if Harry still liked Shakira, and he admitted he had "feelings for Shakira." Helena concluded by saying she did not want to continue being with him, before walking off, signaling uncertainty about where their connection now stands inside the Love Island UK villa.

Ad

Tune in and stream Love Island UK anytime on Hulu.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications