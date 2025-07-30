Who won Destination X? Detailed explored

NBC's Destination X aired its finale on July 29, 2025. The segment featured Rick Szabo, Christian &quot;Biggy&quot; Bailey, and Peter Weber competing head-to-head to win the title and take home the $250,000 prize money. However, the last leg of the contest was not an easy feat. While each attempted to put their best foot forward, it was Rick, the bird watcher from Ontario, who emerged as the victor.In a closely contested competition, only Rick and Peter advanced to the final challenge. Their opponent, Biggy, was eliminated after losing the first game of the finale, which was a trivia round. Although Biggy tied with Peter, the latter secured his place in the final by beating Biggy by one point. Meanwhile, Rick had already become the first contestant through to the last leg of the race.In the ultimate race to the finish line, Peter and Rick went head-to-head, solving riddles in the city of London and decoding cryptic clues. After a challenging contest, it was Rick who stood before the $250,000 cash prize, while Peter was left empty-handed. Although Peter was happy for Rick, he felt disappointed because he wanted to end the season on a high note.Destination X winner Rick Szabo shares his plans for the cash prize View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one of the segments of The Grand Finale, Rick revealed that he wanted to win the cash prize because he wished to resecure his family's finances after they experienced a troubling crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, he was laser-focused on avoiding errors and defeating his opponents in the challenges as they came. As the episode began, the three finalists found themselves flying in a helicopter above London, England, which was the final destination on their journey. Their first stop was Greenwich's Painted Hall, where they were challenged to answer trivia questions about their previous locations and games. It would allow each participant to move either themselves or their opponents closer or farther from the next round. Knowing it was a game of memory and strategy, Rick repeatedly targeted Biggy, hoping to remove him from the race. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Destination X star's efforts paid off as Biggy found himself in a vulnerable position, on the verge of getting eliminated. Biggy was ultimately removed from the contest after losing the concluding rounds of the trivia challenge to Peter.As a result, Rick and Peter moved ahead. For the final challenge, the two contestants were assigned personal drivers and had to scramble around London to find landmarks that were indicated on clues. The hints led to the Bank of England first, and then to the Piccadilly Circus. The third clue brought Rick to Baker Street, while Peter went to Tower Bridge.Shortly after, both contestants had all the clues to determine the final Destination X. They included a photo of Queen Elizabeth II, a $100 bill, and an hourglass. While Peter made an incorrect guess, Rick correctly decoded the location to be Big Ben. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Destination X contestant followed through and ultimately found himself standing before a suitcase carrying $250,000. Rick immediately broke down, realizing he had won the NBC competitive series. He called his wife to share the news of his feat. While speaking with host Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rick shared that he wanted to use his earnings to buy a home for his family, after selling their previous one to pay off debt during the pandemic.Destination X episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.