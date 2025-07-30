Who won Destination X? Detailed explored

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 30, 2025 04:58 GMT
Rick from Destination X (Image via Instagram/@birding_with_rick)
Rick from Destination X (Image via Instagram/@birding_with_rick)

NBC's Destination X aired its finale on July 29, 2025. The segment featured Rick Szabo, Christian "Biggy" Bailey, and Peter Weber competing head-to-head to win the title and take home the $250,000 prize money. However, the last leg of the contest was not an easy feat. While each attempted to put their best foot forward, it was Rick, the bird watcher from Ontario, who emerged as the victor.

In a closely contested competition, only Rick and Peter advanced to the final challenge. Their opponent, Biggy, was eliminated after losing the first game of the finale, which was a trivia round. Although Biggy tied with Peter, the latter secured his place in the final by beating Biggy by one point. Meanwhile, Rick had already become the first contestant through to the last leg of the race.

In the ultimate race to the finish line, Peter and Rick went head-to-head, solving riddles in the city of London and decoding cryptic clues. After a challenging contest, it was Rick who stood before the $250,000 cash prize, while Peter was left empty-handed. Although Peter was happy for Rick, he felt disappointed because he wanted to end the season on a high note.

Destination X winner Rick Szabo shares his plans for the cash prize

In one of the segments of The Grand Finale, Rick revealed that he wanted to win the cash prize because he wished to resecure his family's finances after they experienced a troubling crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, he was laser-focused on avoiding errors and defeating his opponents in the challenges as they came.

As the episode began, the three finalists found themselves flying in a helicopter above London, England, which was the final destination on their journey.

Their first stop was Greenwich's Painted Hall, where they were challenged to answer trivia questions about their previous locations and games. It would allow each participant to move either themselves or their opponents closer or farther from the next round. Knowing it was a game of memory and strategy, Rick repeatedly targeted Biggy, hoping to remove him from the race.

The Destination X star's efforts paid off as Biggy found himself in a vulnerable position, on the verge of getting eliminated. Biggy was ultimately removed from the contest after losing the concluding rounds of the trivia challenge to Peter.

As a result, Rick and Peter moved ahead. For the final challenge, the two contestants were assigned personal drivers and had to scramble around London to find landmarks that were indicated on clues. The hints led to the Bank of England first, and then to the Piccadilly Circus. The third clue brought Rick to Baker Street, while Peter went to Tower Bridge.

Shortly after, both contestants had all the clues to determine the final Destination X. They included a photo of Queen Elizabeth II, a $100 bill, and an hourglass. While Peter made an incorrect guess, Rick correctly decoded the location to be Big Ben.

The Destination X contestant followed through and ultimately found himself standing before a suitcase carrying $250,000. Rick immediately broke down, realizing he had won the NBC competitive series. He called his wife to share the news of his feat.

While speaking with host Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rick shared that he wanted to use his earnings to buy a home for his family, after selling their previous one to pay off debt during the pandemic.

Destination X episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

