YouTuber Niko Omilana leaves a father in tears after making him attend movie premiere about his own life

YouTuber Niko Omilana has become the topic of discussion online after his recent video, uploaded on the Google-owned website, went viral. The video depicts Omilana hosting a celebration for a man named Tudor after the latter acquired 100,000 subscribers on YouTube to attain the YouTube Creator Award (YouTube Play button) for his son, who was recovering from bone cancer.

The two had previously met in 2023, with Tudor then asking the YouTuber for help in gaining more subscribers on the platform. At the time, Tudor only had 300 subscribers. However, after receiving a shout-out from Niko Omilana, his following rose to an impressive 40,000.

Since then, Tudor worked hard at increasing his subscriber count, finally crossing the 100,000 mark. Now, to surprise him with the YouTube Play button, Niko Omilana orchestrated a red carpet movie premiere and pranked Tudor into believing that they had to infiltrate the event to create a viral YouTube video.

However, everyone at the supposed red-carpeted event except Tudor was in on the prank.

YouTuber Niko Omilana pranks father into attending movie premiere depicting his own life and leaves him in tears

Niko Omilana is a United Kingdom-based content creator who has previously made headlines for his active participation in the country's political system while being a YouTuber. He previously created his own political party and stood for the 2021 London Mayoral elections and the 2024 general elections.

In his latest YouTube video, Niko Omilana can be seen making Tudor believe that the pair were collectively sneaking into a major movie premiere that would involve big stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. Eventually, after the pair managed to make it inside the movie theater and watch the actual documentary focused on his life, Tudor was moved to tears.

As the prank unraveled, Tudor was asked to come on stage to speak a few words as he accepted his 100,000 YouTube Creator Award. Meanwhile, all the actors involved in the prank were seated in the audience and were seen clapping and cheering Tudor on.

While receiving his award, tearful Tudor was heard saying:

"I get emotional because three years ago we discovered my son has bone cancer and he was one year in chemotherapy, and I strong (sic), and I spent a lot of nights, you know, trying to edit and things like that just to, you know, to make my son happy. At the time, I tried very hard y'know, to get that button play... Guys, you make my son and my family very happy this time."

In other news, YouTuber CoryxKenshin made headlines recently after posts by his former partner PandaNinjaXx blew up, causing netizens to level allegations of abuse and manipulative behavior against the veteran YouTuber.

