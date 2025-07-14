Who is PandaNinjaXx? Everything we know about TikToker who made allegations against CoryxKenshin

YouTuber Cory "CoryxKenshin" and his alleged former partner, 32-year-old "PandaNinjaXx", have become the subject of internet drama lately, amidst the latter's allegations against the former. This has caused some netizens to label her as manipulative and abusive. The allegations first came to light through Panda's TikTok account, which currently boasts around 15.6 thousand followers.

Ad

Here, posts related to CoryxKenshin blew up, garnering millions of views and surpassing her regular content by a mile. Apart from TikTok (where she goes by @pandaninjaxxofficial), she also maintains accounts on YouTube and Twitch.

As of this writing, she has 313 subscribers on YouTube, with five videos in her catalogue, the last being uploaded in March 2025.

Ad

Trending

For context, PandaNinjaXx posted a series of accusations and Xbox message screenshots against CoryxKenshin on her TikTok, detailing her interactions with the YouTuber.

She revealed instances where Cory "watched her sleep" and claimed that the YouTuber "hurt her really bad," and made her "cry quietly into a pillow," all while he was revered as a "positive role model," according to her.

One particular Xbox message exchange showed CoryxKenshin discussing his relationship with the TikToker:

Ad

"Because I wanted you. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Wanted me how?') Like how I've had you. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Like in a relationship type of a way or something else') Like something else. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'That's kinda messed up. I wasn't a toy') I know that. I wasn't just about to message you after a year and ask you to by gf. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'But I guess I was just a good f**k for you.')

Ad

The conversation continued with the two going back and forth:

When you said relationship I thought you meant I was just gonna ask you out. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Nah.') I mean you were, but that's not all you were. Anyway doesn't matter you're with someone. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'That's how I felt at the time. Even if I wasn't. I wouldn't have let you again. And when I did that with you is something I just don't do with anyone.') You wouldn't let me f**k again lol. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'No I wouldn't.')."

Ad

Looking at PandaNinjaXx's Twitch statistics amidst the drama involving CoryxKenshin

Ad

Panda's on-and-off streaming career spans seven years. Her first stream was in April 2018, while her latest aired towards the end of June 2025.

Her most popular clips feature gameplay from Epic Games' Fortnite and Red Barrels' Outlast. Currently, she averages eight viewers per stream with a follower count of 675.

In other news, fans have reacted strongly after Asmongold highlighted a stark revenue comparison between Twitch and Kick, prompting concerns about the former's decline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More