"Twitch is dying": Fans react as Asmongold showcases comparison between his revenue from Twitch and Kick

Political streaming star Zack "Asmongold" recently showcased the revenue he earned from both Twitch and Kick over a month after joining the latter platform. Asmongold had begun streaming on the Stake-backed platform as a part of his shift to multistreaming.

The main aim of multistreaming was to cover a wider audience and subsequently earn more money. Although the typical payout rates are lower for multistreaming, Asmongold still seems to be earning a handsome sum of money from his broadcasts, totaling over $320,000 a month.

His income from Twitch was shown to be substantially lower than from Kick. Although the difference may also be partially explained by Asmongold not showcasing ads on his Twitch channel, many netizens have taken to X to express their take on the disparity in pay offered by the two platforms. Notably, Kick is an ad-free platform:

"Twitch is dying," wrote X user @Dabblu r

"Kick is the future," wrote X user @Barbatasz

"Insane...twitch gotta step up there game soon," wrote X user @ItsJubnar

On the other side, many netizens speculated what the payout for the streamer looks like on YouTube as well:

"400k to 500k+ on Youtube. Conservative estimate btw." wrote X user @iamdayum

"Youtube revenue for him is most likely double that," wrote X user @DublinMarley

Asmongold shows off revenue from Twitch and Kick a month after multistreaming shift

In his broadcast on July 6, 2025, Asmongold openly showcased the revenue he earns from his broadcasts on Twitch and Kick, including the exact sum of money paid to him by both platforms. On Twitch, for streaming over 166 hours and having over 11,200 active subscriptions, Asmongold managed to earn a little over $31,100.

On the other side, with only 888 active subscriptions on Kick, he managed to get a payout of $294,000 for July 2025. The massive pay disparity has previously been discussed by fellow political streamer John "Tectone," who also recently transitioned to multistreaming after receiving multiple bans on Twitch for his controversial content.

