Cory DeVante Williams, popularly known as "CoryxKenshin," has become the talk of the town after allegations of abuse and manipulation during his supposed relationship surfaced. On July 13, 2025, TikToker @pandaninjaxxofficial posted a three-part story detailing her alleged relationship with CoryxKenshin.

In a 49-second clip, captioned, "POV: You didn't know this was one of the videos you'd look back and realize... he never cared. He just wanted to see how long you'd let him hurt you," CoryxKenshin seemed to say the following when @pandaninjaxxofficial asked him if he "watched her sleep":

"...Then I woke up again and it was awful. (@pandaninjaxxofficial says, 'Did you watch me sleep?' Hmm? Yeah. I actually did something to you while you were sleeping. (@pandaninjaxxofficial replies, 'What?') I'm sorry, I just got this fetish that I do. I didn't hurt you. You're good. Right? (@@pandaninjaxxofficial responds, 'What'd you do, Cory?') Don't worry about it. (@pandaninjaxxofficial responds, 'Cory? Cory, what did you do?') Do nothing. Look, camera on my face, I didn't do anything! (@pandaninjaxxofficial says, 'He did something and I'm going to find out on the next episode of...) Dragon Ball Z? Where are you going with this?"

TikToker @pandaninjaxxofficial alleges CoryxKenshin "hurt her really bad"

In another 22-second video uploaded to TikTok, @pandaninjaxxofficial alleged that CoryxKenshin "hurt her really bad" during their alleged relationship. Furthermore, the TikToker claimed that she was not the "only one":

"Bacon Avocado. I dated Cory Kenshin... and he hurt me really bad... and I'm not the only one."

TikToker @pandaninjaxxofficial elaborates on her alleged relationship with CodyxKensin

As mentioned earlier, TikToker @pandaninjaxxofficial shared details about her alleged relationship with CodyxKenshin in a three-part story on the ByteDance-owned social media platform.

While accusing the 32-year-old YouTuber of emotional and mental abuse, manipulation, exhibiting narcissistic behavior, love-bombing, gaslighting, illness-related trauma, emotional abandonment, and "status-fueled cruelty," the TikToker wrote the following in her first story:

"You ghosted me... not because you were confused, but to teach me a lesson. You made me feel like I had to shrink just to earn a reply. Every move was calculated, even if I couldn't see it back then. Ant time I tried to speak up, you twisted it into something wrong with me. And while I sat alone, replaying every word, breaking myself apart just trying to make sense of it... they were out here calling you a "Positive Role Model." They'll never know how many nights I cried quitely into my pillow, trying to convince myself it wasn't that bad... just so I wouldn't have to admit how deeply it... broke me."

@pandaninjaxxofficial continued:

"You treated my body, my heart, my time like they were things you could shelve and retrieve whenever it suited you. Like I only existed when you needed to feel wanted. You made sure your absense cut deeper than your presence ever comforted. And the worse part? That kind of damage takes effort. So... congratulations."

@pandaninjaxxofficial displays alleged text messages between her and CoryxKenshin

In the second part of her TikTok story, @pandaninjaxxofficial shared a series of alleged text messages between herself and CoryxKenshin. While claiming that their alleged conversation occurred on the Xbox platform, CoryxKenshin supposedly wrote the following during one of their purported textual exchanges:

"(PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Ok? So what's up') You still seeing someone? (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Why do you ask') Bcos I'm trying to f**k your life up some more. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Ummm what?) That was a joke geez lol. I was just asking. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Never heard you curse before. That's why it threw me off.')

In another set of screenshots, CoryxKenshin appeared to allegedly discuss his supposed relationship with TikToker @pandaninjaxxofficial:

"Because I wanted you. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Wanted me how?') Like how I've had you. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Like in a relationship type of a way or something else') Like something else. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'That's kinda messed up. I wasn't a toy') I know that. I wasn't just about to message you after a year and ask you to by gf. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'But I guess I was just a good f**k for you.') When you said relationship I thought you meant I was just gonna ask you out. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Nah.') I mean you were, but that's not all you were. Anyway doesn't matter you're with someone. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'That's how I felt at the time. Even if I wasn't. I wouldn't have let you again. And when I did that with you is something I just don't do with anyone.') You wouldn't let me f**k again lol. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'No I wouldn't.')

As of this writing, CoryxKenshin has not responded to @pandaninjaxxofficial's allegations.

