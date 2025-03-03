Xbox Live down: Current server status and problems

The Xbox Live network went down globally at around 12:30 am PT/8:30 am GMT/2 pm IST. This disrupted the gameplay of many users, especially in multiplayer titles like Fortnite, COD, Apex Legends, and more. Even single-player titles that utilize Xbox Live are impacted by this issue.

This article explains everything you need to know about the Xbox Live outage and how it is affecting players globally.

Note: This is an ongoing issue that is subject to change.

Xbox Live's current status and issues

Xbox Live's current status (Image via DownDetector)

The Xbox Live network went down globally on Monday, March 3, 2025, at around 12:30 am PT/8:30 am GMT/2 pm IST. As of this writing, services are mostly restored in the UK, India, and a few more regions, and outage reports are going down.

However, users in the US, Canada, and a few other regions are still experiencing major disruption in all Xbox Live services, with no relief in sight. Other Xbox Live services, like Microsoft Movies & TV, were also affected by the outage.

Which Xbox consoles are affected by the Xbox Live outage?

All modern Xbox consoles are affected by this Xbox Live outage, from Xbox One Series to Xbox Series S & X. PC games that run on Xbox Game Pass are also affected by the disruptions. Only the Xbox 360 is unaffected since Xbox Live servers for this console were shut down long ago.

Is Xbox Live under cyberattack?

Due to the recent PlayStation Network disruptions, users are concerned about possible cyberattacks. However, no reports are suggesting a cyberattack is responsible for the Xbox Live outage.

When can you expect the Xbox Live to be fixed?

Xbox has yet to officially confirm the issue on social media platforms or via other channels as of this writing. However, seeing the reports of Xbox Live services resuming in the UK and India, we believe the services will soon be up and running for all users shortly. We will update this once we hear more.

