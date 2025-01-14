Arma Reforger, a tactical shooter game set in the Cold War, was originally launched in 2022. However, the stable 1.0 version for both PC and Xbox wasn't out until the following year. Moreover, a PlayStation 5 version was nowhere to be seen until December 2024, which delighted a lot of fans. But before you jump in, you may want to tweak a few graphics settings for optimal gameplay.

Here are the best graphics settings for Arma Reforger on PS5 and Xbox.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best Arma Reforger graphics settings for PS5?

Arma Reforger tactical helmet (Image via Bohemia Interactive Studio)

The PS5 version of Arma Reforger is closer to the Xbox Series X and PC versions in terms of graphics and playability. However, you should apply the following Arma Reforger graphics settings for PS5 consoles for a smooth and stutter-free gameplay experience:

Quality Preset : Performance

: Performance Use 2D scopes: No

First person field of view : 87°

: 87° Third person field of view : 70°

: 70° Vehicle field of view: 80°

List of the best Arma Reforger graphics settings for Xbox Series X

Arma Reforger on Xbox Series X delivers close to PC-like experience. Everything from vegetation to textures closely matches the PC version. Here are the best Arma Reforger graphics settings for Xbox console:

Quality Preset : Performance

: Performance Use 2D scopes: No

First person field of view : 87°

: 87° Third person field of view : 70°

: 70° Vehicle field of view: 80°

What are the best Arma Reforger graphics settings for the Xbox Series S?

Don't let the small size of the Xbox Series S fool you. It has enough firepower to ensure smooth gamelplay. The following settings will help you play Arma Reforger with barely any hassle:

Quality Preset : Performance

: Performance Use 2D scopes: No

First person field of view : 88°

: 88° Third person field of view : 75°

: 75° Vehicle field of view: 82°

The settings provided herein will deliver great performance without degrading the visuals significantly. Arma Reforger's graphics aren't the best, but they are good enough for competitive gaming.

