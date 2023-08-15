PS5 backwards compatibility guide: PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and more

One of the most highlighted features of the new PS5 is backward compatibility with older PlayStation consoles. This means games released on older PlayStations can be enjoyed without needing to buy any of those discontinued devices. This was one of the major complaints with the last-gen PlayStation 4 that couldn't play titles other than those launched exclusively for the console or ported onto it.

Sony has been hard at work ever since the PlayStation 5 debuted back in 2020 to improve backward compatibility. As it stands right now, a vast majority of titles released in the lineup's history can be enjoyed on the latest console from the Japanese tech juggernaut.

Most of the titles are plug-and-play. Thus, there isn't a lot of explaining to do. However, gamers on the PlayStation 5 will have to keep a check on a few pointers about the new gaming device.

PS5 backwards compatibility with PS4 games

The vast majority of the PS4 library can be enjoyed on the PS5. However, the new PlayStation isn't a fully backward-compatible console, and gamers won't be able to play a select few games launched on older PS devices.

Almost the entirety of the PlayStation 4 library can now be enjoyed on the new PS. Players on the digital edition of the console (or those who don't have a DVD) can buy the game from the PS Store and start playing. Those who have PS4 discs can insert them into the Blu-Ray drive of the PS5 disc edition and install the games.

Over 4,000 games released on the PS4 are now playable on the new PlayStation 5. The list includes everything from large-scale AAA titles like Uncharted 4 and The Days Gone to indie games. The list is endless, and for most players, those on the PS4 can easily jump ship thanks to Sony's console transfer features.

Some PS4 games don't work on the PlayStation 5

Although a vast majority of PS4 games are playable on the new PlayStation, some titles don't run on the latest gaming machine. If you are looking to play any of the following games, think twice before selling your PS4:

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Just Deal With It!

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles

Risk

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Robinson: The Journey

Shadwen

We Sing

This list is shrinking by the day and now includes some not-so-big games. Thus, players won't have major issues jumping ship from the older PlayStation.

Can you use the DualShock 4 on PS5?

Yes, the DualShock 4 can be used on the PS5. However, support is limited. Not all titles on the new PlayStation can be enjoyed with the last-gen controller. Only games originally released on the PS4 support the DS4. These titles can be enjoyed either with the DS4 or the new DualSense. Both are supported.

That said, games released exclusively on the new console can only be enjoyed with the DualSense controller.

PS1, PS2, and PS3 games on the PS5

Games released on the original PlayStation, the PS2, and the PS3 can also be played on the new PS5. However, there's a catch to this: unlike PS4 games, you can't use the original CDs or DVDs on the PS5. Instead, gamers will have to buy the PS Plus Extra or Premium plan that bundles a few classics to be enjoyed on the PlayStation 5.

This can be a bummer for some since a vast majority of the games released on the consoles aren't accessible on the new console. However, some of the most notable games are available as part of the plans.

In addition, the PS Plus plans bundle hundreds of games, with new games arriving every now and then. Thus, there will be something to keep you engaged, although they might not be PlayStation classics.