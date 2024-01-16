10 most visually impressive games on the PS5 so far

Various games on the PS5 boast outstanding visuals, color palettes, and realistic overworlds—the more impressive the graphics are, the more stellar the game experience. Visuals are crucial in making a title popular, immersive, playable, enjoyable, and more. They add significant value to the storyline, to the genre, to the sales, to the title’s legacy, and so on.

While RPG games often take PlayStation 5 players into the in-depth story and setting, shooter games invite users into the unforgiving overworld. While the former needs photorealistic graphics to make the title lively, the latter demands high-quality, high-end, real-life details. These are just instances to point out that proper visuals to titles are like souls to bodies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Cyberpunk 2077, Returnal, and eight other visually satisfying games on the PS5

1) Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Graphics of Death Stranding: Director's Cut (Image via Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding: Director's Cut was initially underestimated for its storyline, graphics, and core gameplay. But as time passed, players started to recognize the brilliance of Hideo Kojima, the developer of DS: DC. It’s one of the best games on the PS5 regarding its graphical excellence, though there are other honorable aspects.

Comparatively speaking, what Death Stranding: Director's Cut is in PS5 isn’t the same as in PS4. In the former, even minor details are easily noticeable and observable.

From in-game objects to natural elements, such as cliffs, rocks, specks of dirt, and shadow and reflection, everything one sees in the game is so photographic that it takes one’s breath away. It's a must-try title if you’re looking for some genre-defying games on the PS5.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Visuals of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Many agree that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the best games on the PS5. The iconic superhero’s first installment was impressive, but fans found it even more special as the new version came out. The game's quality is top-notch; it uses a ray-tracked reflection feature, making the title appealing. The RTR adaptation in the game makes the world more lively and alive.

At any given moment, PS5 players will find New York in fantastic weather, vibrant colors, bright lights, lively people, and much more, making Spider-Man 2 a title with excellent graphics. These aspects, and with the RTR, make the gameplay feel fresh and engaging. Undoubtedly, it has exemplary visuals.

3) Returnal

Visually best games on the PS5 like Returnal (Image via Housemarque, Climax Studios)

Those looking to try out some challenging and visually rich games on the PS5 can go for Returnal. The overworld is captivating, and the environments players explore are all great. Since the game is a hybrid genre, its rouge-like elements, the third-person shooter, and arcade-style gameplay make things engaging.

Returnal is genuinely remarkable in various aspects. Some of its distinctive facets are its story, animation, design, monsters, bosses, and environment. The best part is its excellent graphics. That said, one should pause for a second and observe its brilliant visuals to realize how outstanding Returnal actually is.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a must-try title (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When someone talks about amazing games on the PS5, Cyberpunk 2077 is often part of the conversation. But it underwent many changes and adjustments to become what it is today. After an initial bad launch, this CD Projekt Red’s title was criticized and backlashed; players had a mixed reaction to its rushed development, and it was heavily tarnished.

Nevertheless, it did everything, from releasing new updates to fixing issues, bugs, quality, tweaks, and more. Eventually, things paid off, and Cyberpunk 2077 became an entry boasting the most remarkable comeback ever. In it, the world looks brilliant and exquisite, and the Night City is as lively as it can get.

The lights are amazing, the characters look fantastic, the animation is spellbinding, and much more is packed into this game. It is one of the most popular games for the PS5, for the present and the unforeseeable future.

5) Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Although the Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut is a re-release, it doesn’t change the fact it is one of the many extraordinary games on the PS5. Talking about its visual fidelity, the island of Tsushima looks mesmerizing; the landscapes are diverse and have breathtaking scenery. Additionally, the biome is divided into several parts. From snowy areas to the autumn forest, whatever one sets one's eyes on is terrific.

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut pushed the game to the limits to match the capacity of PS5 integration. The console is highly powerful, and installments like these need a device like that to work suitably. Not to forget, sometimes it’s relaxing to halt the progression, listen to the music, and watch nature in peace. Players can get all of that in GOT Director's Cut.

6) The Last Of Us Part 1 and 2

Play The Last of Us 1 and 2 if you want to try horror genre games (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 1 and 2 are arguably the best games on the PS5 simply because both installments promised fans numerous things, and both fulfilled them. Even when the TLOU 1 was first launched on PS3, it displayed outstanding graphics. Later, it received its second remaster for the PS4, and with that, its visuals became more impressive.

Moreover, the entry is such a beautiful piece of work that fans demanded a rework on Part 1 and wished for a relaunch with current-generation visuals for the PS5. Of course, the demand was heard, and it is available to play on PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

Additionally, The Last Of Us Part 2 is the game's second “born child,” which is even more fantastic in various ways, including impressive visuals, giving its revenge storyline validation.

7) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is visually super (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Forbidden West is arguably one of the great games on the PS5. Its prequel, Horizon Zero Dawn, also looks great. The fan base grew exponentially after the first installment's release, leading to the necessity of a new sequel. In 2022, Guerrilla Games introduced Forbidden West, improving the landscape.

The visuals, design, animation, and every bit of the world's info are as compelling as its performance. Its atmosphere looks so natural; everything is on point and as authentic as the real world, from the environment to weather effects, such as mist, fog, snow, and lighting. Very few games on the PS5 can match the details of Forbidden West’s character models, objects, combat machines, and more.

8) God Of War Ragnarok

Kratos and Atreus (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

PS5 games that can push the hardware's limit are considered remarkable. Every detail appears natural when a title can achieve that, which God of War Ragnarok actually does. The atmosphere is photorealistic, the battle looks improbable, and the way characters speak and move looks incredible. Also, their facial expressions are stunningly detailed, allowing one to grasp the character's feelings.

God of War Ragnorok's visuals appear more life-like. The environment in which one finds oneself is so real that sometimes one may wonder if it's a replica of our natural world. The game is an absolute masterpiece, and to be recognized as a flagship title, its visuals have played a crucial role.

9) Demon's Souls

Demon’s Soul has an outstanding game world (Image via Blueprint Games)

Demon’s Soul was previously released for the PS3. The game needed a new version because it had the potential to shine again. By keeping that demand in mind, Blueprint Games released a remake on November 11, 2022., which was made available on the PS5. The Demon's Souls: Remake lived up to its hype.

Moreover, the title's graphical update revised its mood and tone. Other improvements with the update included great visuals, balanced colors, and improved character/object details.

Certainly, the title leaves its mark in the gaming world. If we go back in time and observe its impact on its release year, it beat many anticipated titles, selling over 1.4 million copies. That said, players itching for new role-playing games on the PS5 should start with the Demon's Souls.

10) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

One of the best remake games on the PS5 (Image via Square Enix)

Before discussing the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, one should know its history and humble beginning. The game was first launched on PlayStation 4, and it was apparent that the title was struggling to work smoothly. The console could not meet what the game was offering, resulting in issues like frame rate drops.

However, the new PS5 changed and gave Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade a new life. All the issues were solved, and it worked far better, thanks to the console’s graphical prowess. The character models looked terrific, the effects shone, and the environment became natural. Indeed, it is one of the best visually attractive games on the PS5.