10 toughest games to Platinum on the PS5

Those who have tried to get the Platinum on the PS5 in games like The Elder Scrolls Online and Devil May Cry 5 know how challenging it is to make that happen. These titles are, without a doubt, immensely difficult to complete, but there are many more that share the same qualities.

Each installment is uniquely designed and is extremely difficult to beat. A PlayStation 5 user needs proper game knowledge to do so. There is no shortcut to earning the trophy; only hard work yields success.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of challenging games from various genres, including Puzzle Platformers, to give an idea of how hard it is to get Platinum on the PS5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Brutal games like Resident Evil 2 and Yakuza 0 to Platinum on the PS5

1) Metal Gear Survive

Get Platinum on the PS5 in Metal Gear Survive (Image via Konami)

Konami’s Metal Gear Survive is one of the hardest games through which you can get the Platinum on the PS5. The reason is fairly simple: it boasts multiple challenging trophy lists that only dedicated players can achieve.

For example, the "Proficient" demands players to max out all of their in-game skills. Meanwhile, the "Collector" requires them to collect all weapons and gear in the game. As one of the most difficult trophies to acquire in the game, the "Common Struggle" requires players to defeat all waves in every salvage mission.

2) Like A Dragon Ishin

Get Platinum on the PS5 in Like A Dragon Ishin (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

Although Like A Dragon Ishin is a fun action-adventure game, its missions are not as enjoyable. The title is filled with eccentric characters and an intriguing storyline, but its overworld is brutal. Following its predecessor's footprints, the game is tough to beat, making it hard to obtain the Platinum on the PS5.

To give an insight into the difficulties, the Platinum trophy "Bakumatsu Boss" has an overall beating rate of 1.40% on PlayStation Network (PSN). This indicates that it is impossible for players to earn the trophy without giving their hearts and minds to the game.

3) Mount & Blade II Bannerlord

Get Platinum on the PS5 in Mount & Blade II Bannerlord (Image via TaleWorlds Entertainment)

According to Mount & Blade II Bannerlord players, it can take more than 390+ hours to complete the game's storyline and other content.

There are numerous trophies in the title that demand players' full attention. However, before proceeding with the real challenge, the main task is to make progress in the multiplayer mode. Although the lobby of this mode is mostly empty, one needs to complete tasks in it for the Platinum's sake.

That is not all. The time and patience a player needs to earn the Platinum on the PS5 solo is expected to be more than 200 hours. One can decrease this time with the help of others, but the hardship of the challenge cannot be ignored as it will still be the same.

4) The Elder Scrolls Online

Get Platinum on the PS5 in ESO, introduced in 2014 (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online players need dedication, hard work, and luck to get the Platinum trophy. It is not an easy feat that can be achieved without spending thousands of hours.

The game is incredibly challenging and time-consuming. One has to explore the overworld, finish multiple side missions, complete the main story, take down bosses, and win PvP battles.

Players will want to master the PVP fights in the title because it is the secret to getting a coveted trophy called "Emperor." To do so, one must rank as a top PvP player and retain the status long enough till the conclusion of the event.

5) Catherine Full Body

Get Platinum on the PS5 in Catherine Full Body, which debuted in 2019 (Image via Atlus)

Puzzle enthusiasts know Catherine Full Body is an incredibly tricky puzzle platformer game. Players need dedication and brain power to solve the nerve-wracking puzzles and reach the doorstep of the Platinum trophy.

"This Is El Dorado" is a thorny stage where one has to get all single gold prizes. Moreover, it is necessary to complete this task at every level, regardless of the difficulties.

While this trophy is difficult to collect in Catherine Full Body, "I've Seen It All" is even more challenging. However, nothing compares to the final stage of the Axis Mundi called "Legendary Climber," as beating it means getting the Platinum on the PS5.

Players must use every perk they have mastered in the game to succeed. This means they must be proficient at utilizing every skill, including the advanced skill; otherwise, they can wave goodbye to the trophy.

6) Stellaris

Get Platinum on the PS5 in Stellaris, released in 2016 (Image via Paradox Development Studio)

Those who have beaten this space game know which is the hardest trophy to earn in the title. The platinum trophy, Pioneers of Space, is by far the most difficult one to acquire when we go with the stats of the PSN community.

Before aiming for the Platinum on the PS5, players must spend hundreds of hours in the game to learn about the universe, master skills, solve mysteries, and a lot more.

Stellaris' overworld is massive and has numerous challenging missions that grant players various trophies upon completion. The more tasks they complete, the more awards they get.

However, since players can enjoy the open-world galactical exploration of this space game to their heart's content, they might get sidetracked from their mission to obtain the Platinum on the PS5. According to PSN, only 1.97% of total strivers have what it takes to get the Pioneers of Space trophy.

7) Yakuza 0

Released in 2018 (Image via Sega)

Before Yakuza 0 fans focus on the Platinum on the PS5, they must complete the title's main story. This is indeed demanding, and there are several other requirements that they must meet. For example, they have to get a Stuff of Legend trophy, which can only be achieved by replaying the story without the assistance of arms or upgrades.

After that, players must get the Perfectionist, which is also difficult to obtain. This is because they have to finish the game again, which is time-consuming as one needs to search for collectibles and acquire them. They basically have to do the same things all over again, including beating mini-games as well as completing side missions.

Lastly, Yakuza 0 players must get the Just Beat It trophy to eventually obtain Where It All Began in the late game.

Only those who manage to win against all odds can earn the Platinum on the PS5. Figuratively speaking, the number of players who have completed it on PSN is 4.57%.

8) Devil May Cry 5

Debuted in 2019 (Image via Capcom)

The Devil May Cry 5 is still one of the best hack-and-slash games out there. There are many reasons to like it, but it is incredibly difficult, evidenced by its Hell and Hell mode.

In this mode, players' skills and patience are tested to the point where they might give up on the Platinum on the PS5. This is because enemies have the power to kill them in a single hit. It is essential to dodge death, as the player is given only three lives. If they somehow die, they can't win and must play the chapter again.

So, to obtain the Platinum trophy, players must first earn S rank on all chapters and finish this outrageous hell mode.

9) Resident Evil 2

Released in 1998 (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 2 is a renowned horror game known for its intriguing storyline, tyrant battles, challenges, and trophies. It is the reimagined version of its first installment, RE 1, and developer Capcom has made the second installment as "terrifying" as fans expected it to be.

Players cannot easily get Resident Evil 2’s Platinum on the PS5. To get the coveted trophy, they first need to understand the game world with both characters, Leon and Claire, on Assisted Difficulty. In addition, they need to gather all the collectibles and beat the tyrants to add other trophies to the achievement list.

After that, players must finish the title with both characters on Standard Difficulty. That's not all; they need to do that on S-rank. The final section requires players to return to Assitant Difficulty and get the missing trophies. Then, they have to beat the 4th Survivor scenario of Extra mode to earn the Platinum on the PS5.

10) Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Get Platinum on the PS5 in Ninja Gaiden Sigma, released in 2007 (Image via Team Ninja)

Ninja Gaiden Sigma, an action-adventure beat 'em-up title developed by Team Ninja, boasts challenging gameplay. The title is widely considered tough to beat in the gaming community. To attain the Platinum trophy, players must win the game in Master Ninja Difficulty, the highest difficulty level.

Not only does the achiever have to beat the story, but they also need to get a Master's rank on every level they complete to wrap up the game. To give fans an idea about how hard it is to get the Platinum on the PS5 through this title, only 4.28% of PSN players have made it through.