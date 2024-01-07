5 better space games to play if you’re disappointed by Starfield

Although Starfield is a great space exploration open-world RPG game, it could have its shortcomings. The dream to take fans to the vast regions of space is seemingly falling apart, and it appears the developers might not retain the hopes of the intergalactic journey for long. This opinion is subjective, and it’s up to players to feel contempt or to love the galactic overworld.

In January 2024, players wish to seek out new space titles, exploring the vast galaxies to uncover secrets and mysteries. With that being said, this list details five games to play, like Bethesda’s Starfield, if it has not met your spacefaring needs.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Space games like Mass Effect and Elite Dangerous to feel good after Starfield's disappointment

1) The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds deserves your attention (Image via Obsidian Entertainment/Virtuos)

The Outer Worlds is set in a futuristic universe where leading mega-corporations control the vast galaxies. In the game, you wake up assuming the role of a colonist, and your goal is to take on a faction. For that, you need help from your fellow colonists, whom you must awaken as you explore the Halcyon star system.

The Outer Worlds shares many similar mechanics to Starfield and Fallout: New Vegas. This means you get space game experience on one hand and on the other, the vibe of Fallout. Moreover, the character customization is splendid, the intense gunfight is promising, and good choices open the door to a new storyline. That said, you should try the game.

2) Stellaris

Stellaris is time-worthy (Image via Paradox Development Studio)

Stellaris is set in space, and your primary goal is to expand and explore the grand empire. It is slightly more engaging than Starfield because you can traverse the galaxy however you like. You can also interact with distinct alien species. The game sets itself apart from other typical action RPGs in various ways, and because of that, playing it is more exciting.

Each time you progress in the game, you experience something new. Although Stellaris is not quite as good as Starfield in terms of story-driven gameplay, it impresses with the added backstory and storylines of its newly released DLC. This update drives many players to return to the title.

3) Elite Dangerous

Elite Dangerous is worthwhile (Image via Frontier Developments plc)

Starfield focuses heavily on space exploration and battle while allowing gamers to expand their reach in the vast spaces. Here, you do things at lightning-quick speed. This means the cruisers' flying skills you have mastered in Starfield can be used in an Elite Dangerous playthrough.

This space game offers different ways to complete missions. With your prior cruiser driving experience, finishing several tasks becomes easy to an extent, but your skills will be tested. You can go to other planets quickly without wasting time, learning the basics of spaceship handling in Elite Dangerous. You can also raid spaceships more effectively and perform trade to obtain valuable resources.

Moreover, you can create a build to suit your playstyle. For instance, you can be a space pirate or a hunter who likes to take down enemies to get loot. Starfield players looking to venture on an endless intergalactic journey should try this game.

4) Mass Effect

Play Mass Effect to enjoy fresh content (Image via Bioware)

If you are dissatisfied with the gameplay of Starfield, try out Mass Effect. It is an action RPG game set in a distant future where aliens and humans rule the universe. We advise you to start the series in order to get more out of this military science fiction title. This is because you can better understand the storyline, improving your experience when playing Mass Effect.

This space shooter game tests your strategic gameplay and your ability to lead your team. Since Starfield and Mass Effect share numerous gameplay similarities, you can nail many objectives and missions. You can also strengthen your relationships with specific characters. However, note that your activity determines your outcome, so make the right decisions to influence the story.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Play Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Starfield fans can check Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to experience a different feeling of space exploration. In this game, you take the role of the last remaining Jedi, Cal Kestis. Your primary plan is to build/establish the Jedi Order. Additionally, you must master your combat skills to become the Jedi you choose to be, which includes gaining proficiency in lightsaber.

You can become a skilled player in this space game as you become comfortable striking, parrying, and dodging your opponents. This action-adventure game should keep you engaged for several hours. Last but not least, you can venture into a world of ancient forests and scary jungles, and the more you explore, the stronger you desire to take on challenging space missions.

Poll : Do you like Starfield in 2024? Yes No 0 votes