10 most overpowered builds in Starfield

Starfield players can create a character tailored to their preferences and engage in gameplay that suits their playstyle. There are a variety of skills that can help you get the best out of the game. However, this is only possible when your style of play aligns with the existing skills. Those who prefer a stealthy approach, immersing in exploration, mastering ship combat, and more can choose their builds accordingly.

This RPG title has a lot to offer, from unique skills to weapons builds to space exploration, that fully corresponds to your preferences. Because of this, a particular Starfield build designed to complement one playstyle might impede a different playstyle. In this guide, you'll know the most effective skills, character backgrounds, and traits to create the best possible Starfield builds.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Space Pirate and nine other overpowered Starfield builds

1) Soldier build

List of Combat Skills (Image via Bethesda Game Software)

The Soldier build in Starfield stands out as a versatile option, boasting a remarkable array of skills. This build caters to those who prefer space exploration, confronting threats, and dominating adversaries using the Physical and Combat Skills. It includes skills such as Armor Penetration, which ensures that the enemies' armor can't ignore the player's attacks.

Traits Any Background Soldier Physical Skills Fitness, Armor Penetration, and Pain Tolerance Social Skills Intimidation and Manipulation Tech Skills Boost Pack Training Combat Skills Ballistics, Demolitions, Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun Certification, Science Skills Medicine and Scanning

You will need time to know the importance of the Soldier Build, but once your playstyle corresponds with the build, the rewards will be worthwhile. With this, you can quickly take down opponents on the ground. With the Boost Pack Training, your character will boost-jump multiple times during an intense battle.

2) Diplomat build

Diplomat Build consists of three types of skills (Image via Bethesda Studios)

The thrilling part of this action-shooter game is to empty bullets on enemies, explore gun dynamics, and experience the intense thrill of battle. However, you can also enjoy the game by stopping unnecessary brawls. This setup is for RPG fans who want to invest skill points in the Social Skill tree. The higher you rank up in the tree, the more accessible and valuable abilities you will come across.

Traits Empath and Dream Home Background Diplomat Social Skills Diplomacy, Persuasion, Leadership, Intimidation, Instigation, Manipulation, and Negotiation Combat Skills Ballistics and Dueling Physical Skills Fitness and Wellness

Unlocking all Social Skills and adding Ballistics, a Combat Skill, in the build helps you protect against threats that attack you regardless of using Diplomacy. The gameplay will focus more on persuading, leading companions, negotiating, etc. If your playstyle matches with this build, or you want to experience the game with a diplomatic approach, it's an excellent choice for you.

3) Martial build

List of Physical Skills (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Starfield offers everything a space fan can think of. Setting up the Martial build can help you to take down opponents using your physical strength. Once you make the build, your character will spend time staying low and stealthy and emerging in battle from the shadows. The gameplay will shift towards remaining fit and engaging in physical activities to duel enemies.

Traits Neon Street Rat and Introvert Background Bouncer Physical Skills Boxing, Fitness, Pain Tolerance, Stealth, Martial Arts, and Concealment Social Skills Intimidation and Scavenging Combat Skills Ballistics and Dueling Science Skills Medicine and Surveying Tech Skills Boost Pack Training

Moreover, the Science Skill in this build will allow you to restore your health faster. The effects of healing items such as Med Pack and Emergency Kit will kick in faster. Since you'll be playing the game to survive the chaos, crafting weapons with Starfield master-level mods will be essential to improve your weapons' damage and accuracy.

4) Bounty Hunter build

Starfield Characters (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You will need substantial in-game money in Starfield to upgrade your gears and weapons. The Bounty Hunter build is perfect to create, as you will collect resources to make your space travel more efficient and your combat encounters more rewarding.

Traits Alien DNA and Serpent's Embrace Background Bounty Hunter Physical Skills Fitness, Wellness, and Rejuvenation, Combat Skills Ballistics, Lasers, and Rifle Certification, Science Medicine Tech Skills Boost Pack Training, Piloting, and Boost Assault Training

The in-game currency you'll collect by prioritizing high-value bounties and missions will ensure your spaceships are fully upgraded. Since the success of a bounty hunter depends on skills, gear, and ship efficiency, you'll make quick work of your targets and amass a fortune in the process with the Bounty Hunter Build.

5) Beast Hunter build

Beast Hunter (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Beast Hunter build is best suited if your Starfield gameplay involves getting uncommon resources from alien creatures. You must always expect the monsters you'll encounter on various planets to be ruthless, even though there are creatures who aren't inherently hostile. This build allows you to gather extensive knowledge in Zoology and also provides combat skills to confront opponents.

Traits Any Background Bounty Hunter Physical Skills Fitness and Wellness Social Skills Scavenging and Gastronomy Combat Skills Ballistics, Shotgun Certification, and Heavy Weapon Certification Tech Skills Boost Pack Training, Piloting, Engine System, and Boost Assault Training

With the added Social and Physical Skills along with the ability to inflict significant damage, this build enhances your overall survivability in the Starfield universe.

6) Space Pirate build

Spaceships (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Space Pirate is one of the most useful builds you can create in Starfield. To increase the strength of this build, you will be investing points to max out various Skill trees. From Physical to Social, Combat to Tech, this build offers everything you need for a space pirate. The more abilities you unlock in the game, the more powerful it gets. Even if you don't have all the skill sets, you can max out at least four skills in every skill tree.

Traits Extrovert and Spaced Background Combat Medic Physical Skills Fitness, Stealth, Wellness, Nutrition, and Martial Arts Social Skills Commerce, Persuasion, Theft, Deception, and Scavenging Combat Skills Ballistics, Dueling, Pistol Certification, Rifle Certification, Demolition, Marksmanship, and Rapid Shooting Science Skills Medicine, Astrodynamics, Spacesuit design, and Weapon Engineering Tech Skills Ballistic Weapon Training, Piloting, Boost Pack Training, Security, Targeting Control System, and Starship Engineering

Although the Space Pirate build is an overpowered setup, you'll need speed, mobility, and damage-dealing capacity to escape danger. Therefore, we've added Piloting, Boost Pack Training, and Social Skills to solidify this build as the ultimate spacefaring menace.

7) Combatant build

List of Science Skills (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As one of the fastest ways to slay opponents, the Combatant build is unbelievably solid and reliable for Starfield encounters. This build focuses on increasing critical hit chance and executing quick takedowns. Not only does the combatant gain a significant damage boost, but with Engine Systems, your ship will be escape-ready to travel to another planet.

Traits Alien DNA and Raised Enlightened Background Combat Medic Physical Skills Wellness, Stealth, and Pain Tolerance Combat Skills Ballistics, Shotgun Certification, and Pistol Certification Science Skills Medicine and Decontamination Tech Skills Boost Pack Training and Engine System

If you're an aggressive player yet somewhat inclined toward resolving conflicts, this build will be the perfect choice. To start your game with this build, you need to spend your points on the Combat Skill tree first. The second tree would be the Tech Tree. With lethal skill sets of certifications, Intimidation, and technical knowledge, the Combatant has a lot to offer.

8) Lone Wolf build

Sniper Rifles (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Lone Wolf build is crafted to support those who like to headshot enemies from a distance. Naturally, some players don't like confronting enemies like the Combatant does. They prefer rolling out with companions and crew but would rather secure kills from afar than engage in close combat battles.

In the Starfield Overworld, you will run into fights that get increasingly challenging. So, to help you emerge victorious as a lone wolf, this build includes Sniper Damage and Armor Penetration.

Traits Introvert and Terra Firma Background Combat Medic Tech Skills Boost Pack Training, Security, and Engine System Physical Skills Fitness, Stealth, Wellness, Gymnastics, and Pain Tolerance Combat Skills Ballistics, Rifle Certification, Sniper Certification, Marksmanship, Sharpshooting, and Armor Penetration Social Skills Persuasion, Theft, Isolation, Negotiation, and Commerce Science Skills Medicine, Research Methods, and Astrodynamics

Manipulation provides an extra layer of relief to the lone fighter. With this, you'll be able to control an NPC with commands in ground fights. This build offers multiple snipping perks for long-range clearance, like Sniper Certification and Sharpshooting.

9) Professor build

Professor Build (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In Starfield, powers can be anything, from Intimidation to Persuasion and many more. The Professor build will provide you with extensive scientific knowledge to use as your power. This build best suits those who prefer research work, data collection, and social relationships over killing. The primary purpose behind this creation is to collect information on all flora and fauna available across the galaxies.

Traits Empath, Alien DNA, and Dream Home Background Professor Social Outpost Management, Scavenging, Persuasion, and Manipulation Science Geology, Weapon Engineering, and Scanning Tech Robotics and Security

From the play style standpoint, if you use this build, you will have to rely heavily on Persuasion and Manipulation abilities, which make the Professor build a cunning setup to start your research career.

10) Medic Guy build

Medic Guy build (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

With the Medic Guy build, your Starfield gameplay will be more about carrying healing supplies and contributing to research and craft. Even when fully equipped with medicines, you might get attacked or lose your life. So, with that in mind, the build will help you gain extra damage with Ballistics and Heavy Weapon Certification.

Trait Alien DNA, Spaced Background Combat Medic Social Diplomacy, Persuasion, Isolation Physical Wellness, Nutrition, Stealth Combat Ballistics, Heavy Weapon Certification Science Medicine, Spacesuit Design, Chemistry

This build includes some of the qualities of the Diplomat build, which will be essential during in-game proceedings. Along with that, you will have access to abilities such as Wellness, making you a healthy character without healing. Plus, after adding Stealth to this build, you will be more sneaky than before.