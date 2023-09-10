10 most useful skills in Starfield

Starfield boasts an engaging storyline filled with a diverse array of demanding missions. These encompass activities such as interstellar travel, encounters with unpredictable characters, and battles against formidable groups of foes. Furthermore, this title also offers a plethora of supplementary missions that present challenging scenarios. To navigate through these adversities, Starfield provides a variety of skill sets, each imbuing players with unique abilities.

Gamers have the freedom to choose their preferred abilities in accordance with their individual playstyle. In Starfield's initial stages, players enter a character customization phase that involves the selection of a background. Starfield boasts a grand total of 21 of these, each offering three distinct skills.

Initially, players are limited to choosing just one background. However, as their journey unfolds, this feature undergoes a transformation, letting you get more.

As they progress in the game, they will earn Skill Points that can be used to unlock additional abilities. This article highlights the 10 most valuable skills that can aid players in overcoming challenging obstacles in Starfield.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Persuasion, Medicine, and other useful skills in Starfield

1) Persuasion

Starfield offers a space-based RPG adventure where interactions hold significant importance. Throughout your journey, you'll engage with a multitude of characters, and the decisions you make through dialogue options while interacting with them will be pivotal in determining various outcomes.

Additionally, you'll have the opportunity to interact with hostile figures, and employing the Persuasion method will prove beneficial in effectively navigating these situations.

Using it can assist you not only in dealing with enemy characters but also in conserving ammunition and accomplishing objectives peacefully. The Persuasion skill enhances the chances of success by 10% when attempting to persuade someone. While focusing on weapons is valuable, this approach proves highly effective in situations where combat would not be advantageous.

2) Ballistics

Your character will become adept at using all Ballistic weapons (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In addition to skills related to interaction, Starfield also offers proficiency in various weapon categories. Weapons within the Starfield universe are divided into various groups, and this title offers corresponding skills for each category. The Ballistic category, for instance, encompasses options that fire physical projectiles.

By using the Ballistic skill, your character will become adept at using all weapons within this category. Furthermore, having this ability will grant your character a 10% damage boost when wielding Ballistic weapons, making them more effective against enemies.

Starfield boasts a selection of top-tier options in this category, including the Keelhauler, Calibrated Grendel, Marksman’s AA-99, and Revenant. These formidable Ballistic weapons excel at effortlessly eliminating adversaries.

3) Commerce

In Starfield, you'll encounter a variety of vendors offering a wide range of useful items, gear, weapons, and ship equipment for purchase. These NPCs also offer you the option to sell your items to free up inventory space in exchange for credits.

One particularly valuable ability to invest in is Commerce, which greatly aids you in this buying and selling process, ultimately leading to additional credits in your pocket.

This skill provides a significant advantage, offering a 5% discount on purchases and a 10% premium when you decide to part with items. Therefore, maintaining proficiency in Commerce is strongly advisable throughout your journey, as it will prove indispensable for effective credit management.

4) Shotgun Certification

If you enjoy engaging in close-quarters combat, Shotgun Certification could be the ideal choice for you. This skill enables your character to efficiently eliminate formidable adversaries using shotguns. Essentially, Shotgun Certification enhances your unit's expertise in handling the close-range firearm, resulting in a 10% increase in damage dealt to foes.

Consequently, if you are a gamer who favors action-oriented gameplay, it's advisable to incorporate this skill into your experience.

5) Theft

Acquiring the Theft skill can greatly benefit your character's ability to engage in various forms of item acquisition and other related activities. If you aspire to make your unit a master in effortlessly acquiring items through stealth, then choosing this option is a must. Theft will significantly enhance your character's proficiency in lockpicking.

Additionally, this skill will introduce an element of excitement to your gameplay, as you'll constantly need to evade security personnel and other NPCs to avoid getting caught.

6) Medicine

Medicine skill in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Another essential skill you should definitely acquire is Medicine. While having improved weapons and equipment can aid you in overcoming challenges, it's equally crucial to consider your character's survivability.

Medicine is a skill that significantly boosts the recovery of health by 10% when utilizing different health packs. Therefore, in terms of improving your chances of survival, this option can be highly beneficial.

7) Dueling

If your preferred gaming strategy revolves around the use of melee weapons, Dueling should be the perfect skill option for you. It enhances your character's expertise in using items during hand-to-hand combat, resulting in a 25% damage boost against foes when utilizing any melee weapon.

Additionally, by wielding such items, your character will experience a 10% reduction in incoming damage. Consequently, Dueling emerges as the ultimate combat-focused skill tailored for melee weapon users.

8) Stealth

Starfield offers players the freedom to shape their gameplay experience according to their preferences. Whether you prefer a straightforward, combat-oriented approach to achieving your goals or you'd rather accomplish them discreetly through stealth, the game provides both options.

One notable advantage of employing discreet tactics is the inclusion of a stealth meter, which makes it 25% more difficult for enemies to detect your presence when engaging in covert activities. Additionally, if you opt for a suppressed weapon, your character will deal an additional 5% damage.

9) Fitness

It grants an additional 10% oxygen capacity (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Having a high level of Fitness is a valuable skill that can greatly benefit your character during exploration in Starfield. In this game, you'll embark on journeys to diverse planets, and your oxygen capacity is crucial to this aspect.

Given the importance of exploration, it's advisable to prioritize improving your Fitness, as it grants an additional 10% oxygen capacity. With this skill, you'll be able to visit any planet with confidence, free from concerns about running out of oxygen.

10) Security

This title's main campaign, as well as side missions, presents distinctive challenges that necessitate hacking security devices and intricate locking mechanisms. Possessing a high level of expertise in Security skill significantly enhances your ability to conquer these challenges.

This ability equips your character with the capability to hack advanced locks and grants a +2 boost to automatic hacking activities.