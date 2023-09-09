5 best Starfield Physical skills

In the enigmatic depths of the Starfield universe, where survival hangs in the balance of cosmic exploration, the significance of Physical skills becomes abundantly clear. These 16 skills, each offering four distinct ranks, enhance your traversal capabilities and amplify your combat prowess. While some may focus on self-preservation, others empower you to conquer the challenges of this sprawling cosmos.

The best Physical skills in Starfield not only cater to individual playstyles but also liberate you from the shackles of conventional cover-shooter mechanics. Whether you're a seasoned spacefarer or a newcomer, these skills will prove invaluable, ensuring your survival and dominance among the stars.

5 Starfield Physical skills to prioritize

1) Stealth

Stealth skill in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Novice

The Stealth skill reigns supreme among Physical skills, not for its mechanics but for the advantages it provides via the bonuses and buffs it unlocks. Its true potential shines when paired with other Physical skills, such as Concealment. This synergy enables you to maximize the benefits of Stealth, transforming it into an invaluable asset when choosing among other Physical skills.

2) Weight Lifting

Weight Lifting skill at Rank 2 (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Novice

The dreaded Encumbered status poses unique challenges due to the wealth of loot and resource management requirements. Managing your inventory becomes a critical task, especially in the early stages of the game. To ease this burden, the Weight Lifting skill allows you to increase your carrying capacity, emerging as a crucial choice among Physical skills.

3) Fitness

Starfield Fitness skill at Rank 3 (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Novice

In the cosmic expanse of Starfield, the management of oxygen is of paramount importance. While many locations have breathable atmospheres, donning your helmet is often a prudent choice. Oxygen consumption increases during actions such as running or performing power attacks and escalates when you're Encumbered.

The Fitness skill offers a lifeline by reducing oxygen consumption, especially when upgraded to its maximum rank. To achieve this mastery, you must deliberately deplete all available oxygen a certain number of times. This skill proves invaluable, ensuring your survival as you traverse the stars.

4) Concealment

Concealment skill at Rank 1 (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Master

Concealment is a highly synchronous skill, as it becomes even more effective if you have Stealth as well. To enhance Concealment, you need to engage in unarmed or melee sneak attacks. This aligns perfectly with the Stealth skill, allowing you to upgrade both simultaneously.

5) Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation skill at Rank 1 (Image via Bethesda)

Tier: Master

In a universe fraught with peril, healing is paramount. While several skills enhance the effectiveness of food and medications, Rejuvenation stands out in its ability to save time and resources. When a player's health drops below 25%, the Rejuvenation skill in Starfield allows them to quickly restore it.

Rank 1 of this skill allows health to regenerate outside of combat; the fourth rank, on the other hand, provides health rejuvenation at its ideal peak, providing regeneration while in conflict.