Starfield best Combat Medic build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

Not only does Starfield allow you to become a spacefarer, but it also lets you play as a Combat Medic. While the game is mostly known for its spaceship-building feature and interstellar exploration, it allows you to create a complex character by choosing among different backgrounds, skills, and traits. These builds allow you to gain significant advantages as you explore the vastness of the universe.

The best Combat Medic build is expected to be proficient in Astrodynamics, Weapon Engineering, Research Methods, and Medicine, among others. Here's a guide on setting up this tanky and versatile build in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Starfield Combat Medic class starting skills

These are the recommended starting skills for this build (Image via Bethesda)

Here are the starting skills for the Combat Medic class in Starfield:

Pistol Certification: Allows you to deal more damage when using pistols

Choosing the Combat Medic background creates a self-sufficient character in Starfield. This gives your character the skills to defend themselves well with small firearms, thanks to Pistol Certification. Plus, you'll have better health and access to top-notch healing items, which help you stay alive during your adventures.

With these starting skills, you'll have more hit points and better stamina, which are really useful at the beginning of the game. Thanks to Pistol Certification, your combat skills are strong enough to deal with enemies during missions.

Best Traits for Combat Medic class in Starfield

Alien DNA is a recommended trait for this build (Image via Bethesda)

While Traits are optional in Starfield, we recommend taking a couple to gain certain advantages as you progress through the game. Each trait has its own drawback, though, so you need to carefully weigh the pros and cons.

That being said, here are the top two recommended traits for this class:

Trait: Pro: Con: Alien DNA Increased max health/oxygen Healing items are less effective Terra Firma Health and oxygen increase when you are on the surface. Health and oxygen decrease when you are in space.

Alien DNA further increases your health, although it decreases the effectiveness of healing items. However, you don't need to worry about this since your Medicine starting skill has you covered on that. Terra Firma also increases your health on the surface, where most of the combat takes place, so the decreased health and oxygen in space is well worth the trade.

Best skills to unlock first for Combat Medic class in Starfield

Spacesuit Design allows you to create improved spacesuits (Image via Bethesda)

Here are the best skills to unlock first for this class in Starfield:

Energy Weapon Dissipation

Nutrition

Rejuvenation

Wellness

Spacesuit Design

Gastronomy

Isolation

Shotgun Certification

Heavy Weapons Certification

With this build, it's a good idea to go for shotguns as your main weapon because they work well in close-quarter combat where you're sturdy. This build also puts skill points into Spacesuit Design, which lets you improve your armor and other gear for better protection.

If you like taking on fights by yourself, the Isolation skill can be really helpful. It makes you stronger when you're fighting alone, so you become a powerful force when facing challenges. Combining shotgun expertise, improved protective gear, and the Isolation skill creates a versatile and independent character build in Starfield.

This wraps up our Combat Medic build guide. Check out this article to learn more about other builds in Starfield.