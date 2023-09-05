Starfield best Cyberneticist build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

In the vast expanse of Starfield, where interstellar frontiers beckon, becoming a formidable Cyberneticist is a thrilling prospect. For players who want the ability to hack their way through places while still having some options for weapon bonuses and health benefits, this class is the perfect background. It's essentially a Soldier's science fiction side, substituting door and terminal hacks for the boost pack and emphasizing superior HP training over Oxygen training.

This guide will provide you with an in-depth blueprint on how to craft the perfect Cyberneticist character, taking you through starting skills, traits, essential skills to unlock, and preferred weapons.

Starfield Cyberneticist class starting skills

Starting skills of Cyberneticist background (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, it's important to pick the correct background for your character. You are given three beginning skills for each of the 20 available backgrounds, enabling you to customize your character to fit your chosen playing style. The Cyberneticist class offers the following starting skills:

Starting skills

Lasers: Laser weapons deal 10% more damage.

Laser weapons deal 10% more damage. Medicine: Your med packs will have 10% more effectiveness.

Your med packs will have 10% more effectiveness. Security: You are more skilled at bypassing security measures such as lockpicking; moreover, you can try to break through advanced systems.

The starting skills are pretty straightforward and, as the name suggests, are very cyberware-based. These skills help provide a more stealthy and strong character, with the Security skill helping with picking locks and Lasers aiding with weapon damage. Medicine acts as an added benefit, as you can use med packs with increased effectiveness when engaged in stealth combat.

Best Traits for Cyberneticist class in Starfield

Selecting traits for your character in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Trait Pro Con Wanted Deals increased damage when your health is low. Bounty hunters will randomly show up to kill you. Spaced Health and Oxygen are increased when in space. Health and Oxygen are increased when on the surface. Empath Your companion gains a momentary combat effectiveness boost when you do something they approve of. Actions that your companion disapproves of temporarily reduce your combat effectiveness.

Traits, while optional, can significantly enhance your character's abilities. Choose wisely at the onset of your adventure. Remember, traits are entirely optional, and you can have up to three or none at all. Some may not align with your playstyle, so choose judiciously.

Because the Cyberneticist seeks to combine the greatest qualities of man and machine, the Empath trait is an excellent fit for increasing your combat effectiveness when playing with companions. Spaced can support Medicine's health boost. Wanted, on the other hand, is a powerful trait that provides a damage bonus when your health is critically low. Be prepared for occasional encounters with relentless mercenaries, though.

Best skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Cyberneticist class

Choosing the best skills for your character in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Skills to focus on include

Wellness

Lasers

Pistol Certification

Rifle Certification

Medicine

Boost Pack Training

Energy Weapon Systems

Robotics

Automated Weapon Systems

In Starfield, you get one additional skill point with each level up. These may be used to hone a variety of in-game abilities. You must finish a task that calls on a certain talent before you can upgrade it. For instance, you need to have picked a particular quantity of locks to unlock the next tier in the Security talent.

You are an expert on the best aspects of man and machine and how to combine them for maximum benefit as a cyberneticist. Wellness improves your health, which should go hand in hand with improved healing, as you have learned medicine by default to increase the effectiveness of healing. Because cyberneticists are also adept with lasers, energy weapons are more powerful. You will do much more damage if you have skills like Armor Penetration and Rifle Certification that complement each other.

Best Weapons for Starfield’s Cyberneticist class

Ember laser pistol in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Cyberneticist Build excels in versatile combat styles, from close-quarters to long-range engagements. Consider specializing in Pistols and Rifles for an ideal Cyberneticist build. Pistols are ideal for close-range encounters, ensuring quick and precise eliminations. Rifles, on the other hand, are perfect for eliminating distant threats with precision and power. It's essential to go through the stats of each weapon to choose the best one.

Ember is a laser pistol, which should go well with Cyberneticist's starting class, Laser, to provide increased damage. Customizing your weapons with various attachments is paramount to success. Specific attachments and upgrades will be detailed post-launch.