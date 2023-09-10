Starfield: Complete Intimidation skill guide

Starfield has a lot of social skills that you will be able to exploit as you make your way through the narrative, with Intimidation being one of the more underrated ones out of the lot. Putting more points in the skill will not only allow you to pass persuasion checks in conversation with NPCs but also intimidate enemies to drop their weapons and help you get past encounters without having to fire a single bullet.

However, there are players facing a fair bit of trouble making the most of the system in the RPG. While the skill is quite resourceful, being able to use it properly is easier said than done.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over everything that you need to know about the intimidation skill in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

How to best use Intimidation in Starfield

Intimidation check (Image via Starfield)

There are currently two instances when you will be able to make the most of the Intimidation skill in Starfield:

1) Using Intimidation in conversations

Throughout the narrative, you will often come across NPCs whom you will be able to threaten to get your way. This is called the Persuasion check, and the option to pass the check will pop up during a conversation with a character.

It’s exactly like how other skills like Diplomacy will work, and once you pass the Intimidation check, you will be able to get your way with the NPC.

2) Using intimidation during combat

Another great time to use the intimidation skill will be during an encounter with the enemy. You will be able to intimidate the enemy by pulling up the Scanner, then pointing it at the target and selecting the Intimidation option in the Social menu.

Here, you will also notice the success percentage that your intimidation will have. Depending on the target you are intimidating, if you are able to pull it off successfully, then they will, at times, drop their weapons, allowing you time to take them out with a melee attack.

On most enemies, intimidation is temporary, and they will pick up their weapons and resume attacking you once the effect wears out.

All Intimidation Skill Ranks and Perks in Starfield

There are several ranks present in the Intimidation Skill line, and you will be able to intimidate higher-tier enemies only after putting points in them. Here are all the Skill Ranks in the game:

Rank One

You will be able to force your target to flee for a limited time; only if they are at your level or below.

Rank Two

You will be able to force targets that are 10 levels above you to flee for a short time.

Rank Three

You can intimidate targets that are 20 levels above you to flee.

Rank Four

All intimidated targets will now flee for a significantly longer period of time

Intimidation Ranks (Image via Starfield)

How to increase Intimidation chance in Starfield

Keep in mind that for this skill, being able to intimidate a target again will have the same success rate and will not improve with rank.

However, you will be able to increase your chances of intimidation after using certain items or putting on outfits like a Security Guard Uniform.