Starfield “Into the Unknown” guide: Solving the Temple Eta puzzle

As you make your way through Starfield’s narrative, you will eventually come across the “Into the Unkown” mission, which will then lead you to Temple Eta in Procyon 3. This temple is one of many, and completing the objectives in these will allow you to gain access to new powers such as Gravity Wave, Anti-Gravity field, Grav Dash, and more.

The quest to Temple Eta, which is the first one in the line, begins after you talk to Vladimir in The Eye. To find the temples, you will need to use the scanner and look for distortions on the surface of the planet.

Finding and solving these temples is easier said than done, and there are many in the community who seem to be stuck on trying to complete Temple Eta.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over everything you will need to do to complete the puzzle in Temple Eta and unlock your first power.

How to find Temple Eta in Starfield

Temple Eta ring puzzzle (Image via Starfield)

The search for Temple Eta will begin once the Into the Unknown quest starts in Starfield. To find it, you will need to make your way to Procyon 3, which is not all that hard to locate as you will get a marker.

Once you have landed on its surface, you need to scan the planet's surface for any distortions. Once you have located it, make your way to the source until you come across a glittering golden door.

The entrance is usually found in narrow passageways, and since planets are randomly generated, the temple locations are also random. Hence, you will have to whip out your scanner and do the legwork, as there is no definite location for the temple entrance.

Solving the Temple Eta puzzle in Starfield

After you have made your way through the door, you need to solve the puzzle to complete the temple objective and gain new powers. The interior of Temple Eta has no gravity, making it one of the hardest places to navigate. You will notice some spinning metal rings in the center of the room, and your objective will be to reach the rings after merging them into a single stationary loop.

Here's what you need to do to solve the puzzle:

Look for flashing lights. These will usually appear in a small pool, however, they will flash one at a time. Boost towards this every time there is a flash and hit it. This will be followed by a melodic chime. Do make sure to use the sprint ability to reach the light as quickly as possible, this is because the flash will not stay for long.

Once you hit it, you will notice a change in the motion of the central ring. You will need to catch four lights like this, and only then will all the rings form into a single loop.

Once the loop is made, boost into the center of it, and you will immediately gain access to one of the many powers in Starfield.

Once you have the power, make your way out of the Temple, and you will now be able to assign your new powers.

Temple Eta light pool (Image via Starfield)

All Starfield powers gained from Tempels

Once you have obtained a power in Starfield, you will then be able to assign it to your character. Pressing K will open up the powers menu, and here, you will find a lot of powers that you can get your hands on.

While you can only have one equipped at a time, you will be able to assign more to the favorites menu. After equipping a power, you will be able to use it by pressing Z on the Keyboard or LB+RB on the gamepad.

Here are all the powers you can attain in Starfield:

Anti-gravity Field

With this power, you will be able to generate a field of intense low gravity. The AoE (Area of Effect) will be localized, and behold a planet's true power.

Cost: 45 Power.

Grav Dash

By using gravity, you will be able to dash forward. It will also buff the damage that your next attack deals.

Cost: 15 Power.

Personal Atmosphere

You will be able to create Oxygen with this power in Starfield.

Cost: 45 Power.

Gravity Wave

Allows you to create propelling gravitational force. Strong enough to push back both living and non-living things.

Cost: 25 Power.

Precognition

Precognition will allow you to manipulate time to your will and see what is about to happen.

Cost: 35 Power.

Sense Star Stuff

Sense Star Stull will let you feel the life force of any human, alien, or Starborn.

Cost 15 Power.

Void Form

You will become temporarily invisible when using this power.

Cost: 25 Power.

Earthbound powers (Image via Starfield)

Alien Reanimation

Will let you bring dead alien creatures back to life.

Elemental Pull

You will be able to pull in the treasures of a planet and moon to you.

Cost: 25 Power.

Solar Flare

Allows you to use solar energy to conjure an orb of hot plasma.

Cost: 25 Power.

Create Vacuum

You will be able to deplete an area completely of Oxygen.

Cost: 25 Power.

Creator's Peace

Using the Creator’s Peace, you will be able to make an enemy drop their arms. However, it’s a temporary effect.

Cost: 25 Power.

Phased Time

You will be able to slow down time around you for a small moment.

Cost: 45 Power.

As you can see, each power comes with a point cost in Starfield, and your total power limit in the game is capped at 60.