Starfield “Into the Unknown” bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

“Into the Unknown” is one of many quests that you will come across in Starfield. However, there appears to be a bug with the mission, affecting many players who are unable to complete it because of this. The quest objective is to travel to a specific planet to explore the signal coming from it. However, even after reaching the planet and scouring the entirety of it on foot, players cannot find the source.

This is one of the more annoying bugs you may face in the RPG title. What makes it worse is that there are currently no permanent fixes.

This Starfield guide will go over a few temporary workarounds that you can try in order to deal with the bug in “Into the Unknown.”

Fixing the “Into the Unknown” bug in Starfield

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions for the “Into the Unknown” bug. However, here are a few workarounds that you might want to look into:

1) Make time lapse

You can skip time or make a time-lapse in Starfield to try and fix this error. The bug could be caused when trying to reach the signal location. Thus, you may want to skip time by 24 to 48 hours. This method seems to have worked for a few within the community.

2) Use a console command

Using a console command is the best possible fix for the “Into the Unknown” bug. The drawback is that you will not be able to unlock any achievements in the game after this point, which is why this method is not recommended for those seeking a 100% completionist run. Console commands are considered cheats, but this particular one will help you bypass the Starfield bug.

To activate it, press “~” to open up the command prompt, and in it, type “setstage 000160A9 600” and then hit enter. This will skip the mission entirely, and you will miss out on a fair bit of exposition and narrative.

3 Load from your most recent save

Reloading from your most recent save is another option. Many in the community have stated that reloading the previously saved data a couple of times seems to have fixed the “Into the Unknown” bug.

4) Restart the game

While restarting Starfield might not feel like much of a solution, it has worked for some players looking to get past the quest bug. If the above methods do not work, try restarting the game a few times and check.

Expand Tweet

5) Fast travel to another planet and back

The planet that you need to investigate for the quest is called Procyon III. If you are not able to find the source of the signal, try fast traveling to another planet and back to Procyon III. This is one of the more basic fixes that you should try.

6) Wait for a patch

Starfield has been facing severe performance issues on PC, especially when it comes to frames and audio. Bethesda is likely aware of all the performance bugs and should introduce a hotfix soon. Thus, it’s important that you keep the game updated to the latest version at all times.