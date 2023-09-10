10 Starfield skills you need to unlock fully first

Starfield skills allow you to improve your character in the game. There are over 80 different skills in the title, ranging from physical to technological. Each one is divided into four levels, but you need to spend a specific number of points and complete certain tasks to unlock them. Some skills let you do things like use a boost pack, hack security systems, or persuade other characters.
By choosing which skills to unlock first, you can speed up your game and achieve your goals quickly. You can also earn more credits and gain access to rare abilities.
Below is a list of skills you should unlock fully first and their corresponding table of levels.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
What are the Starfield skills you should unlock fully first?
1) Wellness
Every time an enemy injures your character in most games, there is a bar indicating their health. If this is too low, you know it is time to run away and find some boosters to recover it.
In Starfield, this health bar can be increased thanks to one of the best skills in the game: Wellness. Increasing your wellness to the maximum level helps you be more resistant to damage and last longer in your missions.
2) Fitness
The oxygen in Starfield works like the stamina bar in most games. Performing certain actions will consume this resource, and your character may become sluggish or unable to deal with enemies.
Of all the skills in the game, Fitness is the one that relates to this metric by increasing the amount of oxygen available to your character. Use its power, and your character will run for more time and have a better combat performance.
3) Stealth
Stealth is a mechanic found in several video games that allows your character to perform certain actions discreetly. In Starfield, unlocking this ability adds a stealth meter to the game.
Use this skill to loot places, even when there are people around, and enjoy how your character goes in and out of sites without fighting or being discovered.
4) Weight Lifting
One of the most important metrics in Starfield is your carrying capacity. In the game, this limits the amount of items you can have in your backpack inventory.
To improve your carrying capacity, you can unlock the Weight Lifting skill. This will let you increase the amount of objects you are able to carry with you. Use this feature and pack more things for the different planets you want to travel to.
5) Piloting
The ability to explore the galaxy is one of the main attractions of Starfield. In the game, you will be able to access technologies and vehicles that will allow you to travel between systems and planets.
One of the most important skills is Piloting. This will allow you to control spaceships and go on adventures.
6) Commerce
In the open world of Starfield, buying and selling are two very common and necessary operations. You can buy goods to improve your equipment and sell items.
Among the skills available in the game, Commerce allows you to buy for less and sell for more. It is unlocked by using one skill point at the start of the game.
7) Persuasion
Persuasion is a Starfield mechanic that consists of a dialogue mini-game. The aim is to persuade the other character to do something that suits you.
In many situations, the use of this skill could be beneficial. For example, there are some quests in which it is not a good idea to fight your enemies. In that case, it is better to talk and convince an NPC than to engage in combat against a spaceship of pirates.
8) Ballistics
Ballistic weapons in Starfield use bullets and other types of projectiles to inflict damage on your enemies.
The use of revolvers and other types of guns throughout the game is favored by one of the skills dedicated to this particular metric: Ballistics. Implement this until the maximum ability and enjoy how much damage your character can cause.
9) Shotgun Certification
As in the previous case, this skill is dedicated to the use of a specific type of weapon: shotguns. Using this skill, the shotguns in the game will have greater damage.
Taking into account that these weapons are generally very effective against your enemies, imagine the unleashed power of the Shotgun Certification.
10) Boost Pack Training
Boost packs are the name given to jetpacks in Starfield. These artifacts have a pair of thrusters that allow you to speed up your character's movements, especially in low-gravity environments.
One of the skills that focuses on improving the capabilities of these objects is called Boost Pack Training, which also unlocks the ability to use them. By developing this, your character will be able to reach quicker some points on the map.
Developing all these abilities at the beginning of Starfield will allow you to play in a smoother way. Besides, you will not waste your time developing some other skills that, perhaps, are just not as important at the beginning of the game.