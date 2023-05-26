Fallout New Vegas multiplayer mod: Co-op mode, how to play, and more

Fallout New Vegas is one of the most beloved role-playing games (RPG) and continues to entice fans of the Fallout series as a whole. Its vast open world is packed to the brim with quests, intriguing characters, and places to explore. It is natural to feel a need for having your friends to join in on the adventure and savor the experience together as a group.

Since the game doesn't have a dedicated multiplayer mode, the modding community had to devise a mod named New Vegas Multiplayer Mod (NV: MP). Note that this mod has some issues since it is still claimed to be in the beta phase by developers. However, it's ideal for a decent co-op session.

Installing Fallout New Vegas multiplayer mod and playing in Co-op mode

Fallout New Vegas is a revered title, and many still dive into it occasionally. If you admire the multiplayer aspect of Fallout 76 and wish to delve into Fallout New Vegas in co-op mode, then NV: MP mod is the only option. You can head to their official site and download the installer before being able to play co-op.

You should make a note of the following pre-requisites (as listed on NV: MP official wiki page) before setting up the co-op server:

You must install the 3.81 or higher version of the launcher.

Ensure your PC has a valid installation folder of the game since the server is designed to run based on the plugins and mod files within it.

You must possess Windows 10 or higher OS.

Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable must be installed on your system

You can use port forwarding (default port number is 27015) or a LogMeIn Hamachi (or Radmin VPN) local network adapter to enable your friends to join the game.

This is the mod launcher from where you can set up the co-op session (Image via Eclipse/YouTube)

You can then simply launch the nvmp_launcher.exe file from the game’s data folder. From thereon, proceed to the Launch Local Server option. Then minimize the command prompt window that opens up after selecting the previous alternative. You can then select Connect via IP on the launcher.

You and your friends can then use your IP address to enable them to join the game. Alternatively, you can use LogMeIn Hamachi or Radmin VPN. Clicking on Connect should start the game, after which you will notice the title on top of the screen change from Fallout New Vegas to New Vegas Multiplayer.

Another aspect to note is that you and your friends should have a similar load order of DLCs. The developers of this mod recommend a third-party program called LOOT to resolve any issues regarding load order.

if you still face some issues, you can join their official discord server to gain the relevant information and solutions. This beloved RPG has other intriguing mods, including soulslike multiplayer messages.

Fallout @Fallout From a grave in Goodsprings to the @EpicGames Store; #Fallout : New Vegas is now available for free through June 1st! From a grave in Goodsprings to the @EpicGames Store; #Fallout: New Vegas is now available for free through June 1st! https://t.co/xgIhTyEbht

Skyrim also comprises a plethora of mods, but Fallout New Vegas, despite being an older game, continues to allure fans of post-apocalyptic titles.

